Opinion: Why Batista should return to WWE

Shiraz Aslam FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 20 Sep 2018, 21:00 IST

Dave Bautista, better known in the wrestling world as ' The Animal' Batista, has vividly exhibited a desire to have a final run with the WWE.

He has claimed in numerous interviews that he misses wrestling every day and would love to have one last run with WWE, where he would like to cap his career off at Wrestlemania. But, here's the catch:

Batista would return to WWE for one final time only for a rivalry with his close associate, Triple H.

However, according to recent reports, WWE has shown a lack of interest in bringing Batista back in spite of previous reports suggesting that the two parties were in talks about a potential return for Batista.

I don't know why WWE wouldn't want to bring Batista back, but I do know that the Animal's return would do more good than harm for WWE.

Batista has had considerable success in the film industry after pursuing a career in Hollywood after the conclusion of his run with WWE in 2014.

He was the star in Guardians of the Galaxy, had the rare opportunity of appearing alongside Daniel Craig in Spectre and was one of the featured stars of Escape Plan 2.

In short, Batista has become a huge box-office attraction for WWE, perhaps as big as Brock Lesnar and The Rock.

Bringing him back to WWE would do wonders for business and fan interest in 'The Animal' would be at an all-time high.

Furthermore, Batista's initial return in 2014 was a complete bust. Fans were initally ecstatic to watch Batista return, but unfortunately for him, he returned at a time when the Yes Movement was at its peak.

Daniel Bryan's incredible popularity forced fans to turn their backs on Batista. Batista never got his one on one opportunity for the WWE World title at WrestleMania despite winning the Royal Rumble match.

Batista was booked like a shadow of the beast and the monster that he truly once was. It's time for WWE to right the wrongs and give Batista a memorable run.

Moreover, Batista has put in the blood, sweat and tears for WWE for a decade. He was one of the focal points of the Ruthless Aggression Era and was easily one of the most recognizable names during his prime.

He has been a part of the company's greatest rivalries and the company's best moments. It's hard to imagine that WWE would've had so much success in the post-Attitude Era in the absence of Batista.

Having said that, Batista has definitely earned the right to a stunning return to WWE for the sake of nostalgia and all that he has done for WWE.