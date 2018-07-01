Opinion: Why Braun Strowman Vs Kevin Owens is bad for Kevin Owens

Shiraz Aslam

A partnership or rivalry?

In the past few weeks, WWE has been building up a feud between Braun Strowman and Kevin Owens. Strowman threw Owens off the ladder at Money in the Bank and later won the match. Owens tried to befriend him the next night on Raw but Strowman thought otherwise.

On the following episode of Raw, Owens and Strowman teamed up to defeat the duo of Baron Corbin and Finn Balor. They won the match via count-out when Balor and Corbin fought among themselves. Owens offered a handshake, but after looking at the monster's expressions, he scurried backstage and hid in a room.

After a short while, Owens was escorted out of the building with two security guards. He asked the valet for the keys but the keys were with Strowman. Strowman had demolished Owens' car. The preceding events show that the two are on the verge of a collision. Recent rumours suggest that Strowman and Owens will battle inside a steel cage at Extreme Rules 2018. However, I believe that this match is a bad idea.

Strowman is currently Mr.Money in the Bank and is in the midst of a monster push. He has accomplished a lot this year, he won the tag titles at Wrestlemania and outlasted 7 top superstars at MITB to win the briefcase. He is one of the top stars in WWE today and is high up in the hierarchy.

On the other hand, Kevin Owens hasn't won a match on pay-per-view since Clash of Champions in 2017. His alliance with Sami Zayn has been a colossal misstep. His feud with Shane Mcmahon and Daniel Bryan didn't do him any favours.

He has fallen down the pecking order so badly that he no longer remains a plausible opponent for Braun Strowman. Owens is just a shadow of the monster he was in NXT. He plays the role of a coward on television which doesn't suit a man of his size and talent. He would benefit greatly from a win over Strowman but we know that that's not going to happen. Owens' character would further be diminished after a loss to Strowman.

Owens would lose all the momentum he ever had after a loss to Strowman. His aura has been damaged to the point that a loss to Strowman would render him just another guy in the locker room. Owens' booking has hurt him tremendously and the fans have lost interest in him. We all know that Owens is being used as a stepping stone for Strowman, who is on his way to becoming the Universal champion.

Owens would have been better off in a feud with Rollins over the Intercontinental Championship where he could have won the championship from Rollins. Owens needs to win any feud he is involved in to preserve his character and aura. Strowman should have had a mini-fued with someone like Drew Mcintyre or Bobby Lashley.

Do you think Kevin Owens vs Braun Strowman is the right direction going forward? Let us know in the comments below!

