Opinion: Why Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns At SummerSlam is A Bad Idea

David Cullen FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 1.27K // 26 Jul 2018, 10:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Yet again

So this past Monday night on RAW, Roman Reigns defeated Bobby Lashley in a number one contender's match, to face Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam, in what is widely believed to be Brock's final match in WWE before leaving once again to return to the UFC.

Now, I am actually a big fan of Reigns. Do I see him taking John Cena's place? No, but I do still see him as a main event player and great Heavyweight Champion. However, I really don't want him to be the one to end Brock Lesnar's year and a half Universal Championship reign, and this is why.

Back at WrestleMania 31 in 2015, Lesnar and Reigns fought for the WWE Championship in the main event.

The match was better than anyone expected, and Roman came across as if he could hold his own against The Beast. After Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase and took the title, the Lesnar vs Reigns story was over for a while.

Many expected them to face off again soon, but it wouldn't be for another three years that they would have another one-on-one championship encounter, this time for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 34.

I think most were expecting a similar style match to the one they had at WrestleMania 31, but instead, to the surprise of probably everyone, Brock dominated most of the WrestleMania 34 main event match, and pinned a bloody and beaten Roman after six F5's. The match received a very large negative response from fans, being cited as one of the worst main events in WrestleMania history.

After being dismantled by Lesnar

Reigns would then unsuccessfully challenge Brock in a Steel Cage rematch for the Championship at the Greatest Royal Rumble event. The cage match was an improvement over their WrestleMania match but was still a poor offering overall.

So over these three matches, Roman hasn't been unable to defeat Brock, and in at least one of them, was beaten so badly that at one point he looked like someone who didn't belong in the main event, and thus I believe this has taken credibility away from Reigns.

To make matters worse, Lashley, who Roman defeated for his next Lesnar match, is the right challenger for Brock. Bobby has never faced Brock, the mere idea of having a match with Brock made him want to return to WWE even more than he already did, he has wanted to face Brock for an entire decade now, and as an MMA fighter in his own right, with a 15 - 2 MMA record, he has proven to be one of the most legit superstars in WWE history.

The big thing of course, will once again be the reaction to the match. Fans have already made their feelings known about how much they don't want this match to happen again and he live audience will not only continue to boo Roman out of the building over the next month on RAW or the match's build-up, but they will be even more rapid come the match itself at SummerSlam.

And just like WrestleMania 34, yet another huge WWE pay-per-view will leave the airwaves with thousands booing. I don't want Roman to be booed, but even I can't defend him on this one, due to WWE's decision to book this when no one wants to see it again.

Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley for the WWE Universal Championship should be the main event of SummerSlam, and they should have booked Brock's comeuppance to be sent packing by Roman, on the post-SummerSlam RAW, which is set to be Brock's final WWE appearance.