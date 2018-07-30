Opinion: Why CM Punk must return to Professional Wrestling

The Voice of Voiceless CM Punk

Over the weekend, several sources from within the industry have reported that Ring of Honor is interested in bringing back former ROH World Champion and ex-WWE star CM Punk to the company for their huge Madison Square Garden show in April next year.

Punk's return to the squared circle has been a topic of discussion for fans and critics ever since the Chicago native left the WWE back in 2014. While a return to WWE seems impossible at this point given the bitterness between the two parties, a return to the independent circuit for Punk cannot be totally ruled out.

CM Punk lost his second straight UFC fight to Mike Jackson via unanimous decision at UFC 225. While Punk lasted did last three rounds, he was no match for his opponent who toyed with him during the entire fight.

Critics and Hardcore MMA fans did hit out at the UFC when the card was announced as they believed Punk did not deserve a place in the main card where veterans like Aleister Overeem were relegated to the preliminary card.

Well, the fight, the less said about it, the better. UFC President Dana White himself told in the post-fight press conference that he regretted putting the fight in the main card. He praised Punk for his grit and determination whilst also saying that he should retire from the sport.

Many in the industry have echoed what the UFC President said. So what's next for Punk?

Punk has explicitly stated he has no plans of returning to professional Wrestling and wants to continue his MMA career. But if history is anything to go by, even the most battered and bitter wrestlers have made a return to the squared circle.

Besides, Punk had stated in an interview with Ariel Helwani of MMA fighting that he is not totally averse to the idea of returning to the squared circle, it's just that he hasn't been offered anything concrete since leaving WWE.

In spite of the hard work and amount of time that he put in, it is clearly evident that MMA isn't his cup of tea. While he can go and fight for a promotion Bellator, I clearly don't see him doing well there either. He is clearly made for professional wrestling and the sooner he realizes it the better.

Wrestling fans have been clamoring for Punk to return to wrestling since ages. His popularity among wrestling fans can be gauged by the fact that CM Punk chants can be heard in wrestling arenas especially WWE shows even 4 years after he left the company. His meet and greet session during ALL IN weekend was sold out in less than a minute.

Independent wrestling is more popular than it's ever been with companies like Ring of Honour and New Japan Pro Wrestling making more money than ever before and putting on spectacular shows. Punk is considered one of the pioneers of the independent wrestling scene. He was one of the first independent wrestlers to have climbed to the zenith of the business in the WWE. He paved way for superstars like Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe, and Seth Rollins who have now become a permanent fixture in the WWE.

So, there's no reason why he can't return to the place where it all started. Wrestling promoters will be willing to pay a fortune to get him to sign with their company.

So the logical thing for Punk to do will be to return to wrestling not necessarily the WWE. But with that being said, we as fans should also understand the trials and tribulations that he has gone through during the past four years and even before that which has made him spiteful of the thing that he once loved.