Opinion: Why EC3 could be the next Jon Moxley

Ali Siddiqui
ANALYST
Feature
361   //    22 Jun 2019, 01:02 IST

EC3 mostly appears on Main Event, prior to Raw.
EC3 mostly appears on Main Event, prior to Raw.

Disclaimer: The views of the author do not represent the views of Sportskeeda

EC3 (FKA Derrick Bateman) was an enhancement talent during his initial run with WWE. After he was released, he went to pursue a career in the Independent Circuit, before being signed by TNA/Impact Wrestling. He debuted as the nephew of Dixie Carter, the President of the promotion.

EC3 (or Ethan Carter III) was catapulted into prominent storylines right away and within two years, he became the TNA World Champion. He also went unpinned for a couple of years. He worked both as a heel and babyface and completely revamped his career. He became solid on mic, decent in the ring and the natural charisma was a bonus.

At the end of 2017 however, reports started circulating that EC3 would not be resigning with the promotion. He left in early 2018 and shortly after his departure, he was spotted in the front row during an NXT Takeover event.


After a forgettable stint on NXT, he was called up to the main roster. From the vignettes, it was looking like he would be given a considerable push. After his first few outings, however, WWE lost faith in him. According to Jon Moxley/Dean Ambrose, the company wanted EC3 as a babyface but his feud with him (Ambrose) caused the WWE Universe to turn on him. This led to WWE pulling the plug on him.

Ever since then, EC3 has been treated as a lower-card talent. He was among the first Superstars to be eliminated from both the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal this year and the first-ever 50-man Battle Royal. He has lost almost all of his momentum and despite being a charismatic Superstar with the appropriate build and look for a WWE Superstar, he is kept limited to the 24/7 Title picture.


EC3 has now started posting cryptic tweets hinting at being unhappy with his treatment. Whether it is a work or not is still unknown, but even if it's a shoot, he can't be blamed. Within a span of 15 months, he went from being a credible Superstar to unsuccessfully pursuing the 24/7 Title.

It's safe to assume that Carter signed a 3-year deal with WWE (as that's what most people sign i.e. Styles, Nakamura, Gallows, Anderson etc.). So, if he is actually disappointed with his treatment, he would most likely leave the company once his contract expires in early 2021. Once he leaves, you can bet that he will be approached for countless interviews and podcasts to vent his frustrations and share details regarding his run.

If that happens, it's fair to expect that he will not have many good things to say like Jon Moxley. Additionally, his interviews, comments, statements etc. will be the main talking point for some time and garner high attention. This is due to the fact that EC3's signing was considered a big deal and big things were expected from him.


So, WWE still has time to do things right with the former Impact World Champion. As discussed above, the man has charisma, decent in-ring skills, a Superstar look etc. and there's no reason why he is not a part of any mid-card title feud. It will be interesting to see whether WWE actually has plans for Carter or he will just fulfill his contractual obligations and walk out once he can.

