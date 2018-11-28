Opinion: Why exactly Monday Night RAW was not up to the mark this week

What's exactly going wrong?

Coming off of a decent RAW last week, WWE followed up that showing with what was arguably the worst RAW in recent memory, which highlighted everything that is wrong with the company at the moment.

RAW kicked off with Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, and Drew McIntyre in the ring to discuss the beatdown they gave Braun Strowman last week. They were interrupted by Elias, which led to another, a match between him and Lashley. The match ends after Corbin changed the match to no-disqualification and the three of them bat down Elia, which leads to a Lashley victory. This was an exact copy and paste from last week's opening segment, the only difference being instead of Strowman being beatdown by the heels, it was Elias.

After that we have another Lucha House Party Rules match between Lucha House Party and The Revival. The problem here is that Lucha House Party is supposed to be faces, but are using rules that make the match 3 on 2 situations. This doesn't make fans want to cheer for them. It actually does that opposite and makes the audience feel bad for The Revival, who are supposed to be the heels and who fans are supposed to want to see get beat up.

This brings us to the low point of the night. The Authors of Pain take on Bobby Roode and Chad Gable for the RAW Tag Team Championships. Early in the match, Drake Maverick takes Roode's robe from ringside and goes backstage with it. Later on, in the match when Roode has the advantage on AOP, Maverick appears on the big screen with Roode's robe in the bathroom. He proceeds to put the robe in the toilet and urinate on it, leading to AOP hitting their finisher on Roode for the win.

Out of all of the ways this match could have ended this is how WWE did it. No one finds this Maverick peeing on himself joke funny anymore and this does nothing to help Roode and Gable or AOP for that matter. It just makes everyone look like a joke. What fan should take away from this is that a robe is more important to Bobby Roode than winning a title.

Next was Seth Rollins' Open Challenge for the Intercontinental Championship. This weekend on Twitter many superstars were teasing accepting the Open Challenge, such as Cruiserweights and NXT Superstars. This led fans to believe that maybe would get a surprise challenger and something new. What do we get instead? Dolph Ziggler! This was the worst possible outcome here. We have seen Ziggler v. Rollins countless time this year and while the matches have been good, fans are just tired of the match by now.

The final cringeworthy segment on the show was a Fan Question and Answer segment with Bayley and Sasha Banks. The only question asked was by a "fan", who is believed to be Brock Lesnar's daughter, who asked what would Sasha and Bayley change about the Women's Division.

After answering the question Mickie James, Alicia Fox, and Dana Brooke attacked Banks and Bayley, who fended them off. Not only was this segment a waste of time that could have been given to something else, but it makes the heels who had a 3 on 2 advantage look bad for not getting the job done. Also, Dana Brooke was a face a few weeks ago and even teamed with Sasha and Bayley and now she is a heel and attacking them? What?

There were other cringe worthy things that happened on last night's show, like Dean Ambrose and Nia Jax's promos and Curt Hawkins suddenly being Ember Moon's Mixed Match Challenge partner. However, those are nothing in comparison to the things mentioned above.

This showcases WWE's main problems: One being that they have so much talent but either doesn't use them or aren't using them to their full potential, like Finn Balor. The other being that WWE is so complacent and due to lack of competition they don't feel the need to put compelling television and storylines on because they know no matter what, the fans will still tune I for the next show and will continue pouring money into the WWE product.