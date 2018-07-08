Opinion: Why Heath Slater should kiss WWE goodbye?

He has got kids but no career

Heath Slater has been with the WWE since 2006 and has hardly got any major opportunities during this 12-year time span. He first came to WWE through Deep South Wrestling (DSW), a WWE developmental territory

After WWE ended its relationship with DSW, Slater was one of the wrestlers who was sent to Florida Championship Wrestling for further training. During his time at FCW he was given his own talk show and during an episode, he talked about how Billy Kidman was his idol and how Kidman's career has declined.

This created some good matches between the two. He started defending the FCW Southern Heavyweight Championship on behalf of the champion Ted DiBiase, Jr., who was injured at that time. When DiBiase forfeited the title, Slater was declared the champion.

If you notice in this storyline, he never did something worthwhile to be called a champion. When he debuted with the Nexus he was still an afterthought. While a lot of the Nexus members were recognized for their power and promos Slater was still kept waiting in the line.

He then went on to create a tag team with Drew McIntyre and Jinder Mahal, and it was named 3MB(3 Man Band). The tag team worked as a jobber and while Jinder and Slater were working as jobbers, adding McIntyre in the mix also gave the WWE second thoughts about the chosen one and the team went into obscurity.

In an attempt to become relevant Slater also had feuds or matches with legends wherein he would call them out and be on the receiving end of some good bashing. All of this was done to celebrate and build for Raw 1000. He even lost to Lita, just to say.

After 3MB was diluted, Slater teamed with Titus O'Neil and formed Slater-Gator which was again a team of two jobbers coming together. Slater would also form Social Outcasts, which received a no to least response from the WWE Universe.

After this team also faded away, he teamed with Rhyno with whom he can be seen backstage cutting promos. His 'I have got kids' promo did pick up with fans, but it never got the nod from WWE officials and was therefore shelved.

He is a 5-time tag team champion (3 times with Justin Gabriel and 2 times with Rhyno) but no individual accolades to his credit. It is high time that Slater rethinks about his decision to stay with the WWE.

We have seen wrestlers like Cody Rhodes leave WWE and reach new heights in the independent circuit. His All-In show is already looking like a successful show and it is only a matter of time before he becomes a superstar that WWE would like to sign back.

Its about time that he thinks through it because ultimately 'He has Got Kids'.

