Opinion: Why Johnny Gargano should turn heel at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn 4

Sanjay Dutta FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 776 // 18 Aug 2018, 22:37 IST

We are just hours away from witnessing the third and possibly the final chapter in what many are calling the feud of the year. The feud between best friends turned bitter enemies Tomasso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano has one of the best WWE feuds in recent memory and the stakes this time are higher than ever before as the two will be locking horns for the NXT Championship.

Johnny Gargano is one of the beloved Superstars in wrestling today but it seems like his never-ending feud with Ciampa has affected the Rebelheart in more ways than one. This loss at NXT Takeover: Chicago has made him go to that dark side. This match against EC3 on NXT TV a month ago was a testament to how his rivalry with the current NXT Champion has affected his psyche to point where he adopted a more aggressive style and showing a side of himself which fans thought they'd never see.

Bear in mind that he is one of the prime suspects in Aleister Black's attack in the parking lot at Full sail two weeks ago. He was seen going into the arena when NXT General Manager William Regal and a group of official rushed to check on Black.

Gargano and Ciampa have been feuding for over a year now and a win apiece in their kitty. How Could this feud get any better and how could they possibly surpass the quality and excellence of their previous encounters, you'd ask? The answer is having a double turn in the main event of NXT Takeover: Brooklyn 4.

This would be quite anticlimactic considering the fact that Gargano has always been portrayed as the underdog Babyface who doesn't take shortcuts and doesn't give up. But what if he had more than he can chew, what if his feud with Ciampa turned him to a monster that he was fighting, what if the only thing he cared about was the NXT Championship, what if he was one who attacked Black to keep the match between him and Ciampa a singles match.

If done properly, this will turn out to be the greatest moment in NXT History. Just imagine Gargano turning on fans saying that their support got him nowhere but now he is at the top of the food chain and there is nothing the fans can do about it. Gargano's heel turn will solidify his position as the greatest and versatile performer in NXT history.

