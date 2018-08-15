Opinion: Why Kassuis Ohno must be called up to the main roster after SummerSlam 2018

Ohno is one of the most decorated wrestlers in the independent circuit

The name Kassuis Ohno might not ring a bell with fans who don't follow NXT on a regular basis but if you have at all followed independent wrestling over the past decade and a half, you would have certainly heard the name - Chris Hero.

A veteran of the business, Ohno (known as Chris Hero in the independent circuit) is one of the most decorated Superstars in wrestling history capturing over 37 Championship over the course of his nearly two-decade-long wrestling career.

Ohno got into the business in the year 1998 and has performed for every major wrestling promotion in the world including Chikara, Evolve and Pro Wrestling Guerilla. He has also one of the greatest rivalries in independent Wrestling history against a certain CM Punk.

He was also part of the legendary The Kings of Wrestling stable along with Claudio Castagnoli (Cesaro in WWE) with whom he has held the tag team championship all across the globe.

Ohno had previously been with the WWE from 2011 to 2013 and was at one point being penciled in as the third member of the Shield alongside Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins but the idea was nixed by the higher-ups who replaced Ohno with their Golden boy, Roman Reigns.

After returning to NXT in 2016, Ohno has mostly been used as an enhancement talent ( calling him a jobber would be discrediting his illustrious wrestling career) and has put over stars like The Velveteen Dream and Lars Sullivan in consecutive NXT Takeover events.

Ohno becoming the NXT Championship isn't beyond the realm of possibility but we believe that the company which had failed to capitalize on the popularity and enormous talent of Ohno in his previous run with the Company wouldn't be pushing Ohno as the next big thing in NXT. It is really a shame that a talent of Ohno's Calibre isn't a part of NXT's biggest event of the year, NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4.

But with that being said, we hope that Ohno gets a call-up to the main roster following SummerSlam this Sunday. Ohno can have a great match with almost anyone in the current main roster and given his history with some of the Current main roster superstars, he could be easily slotted into storylines with them.

Ohno deserves this one final run given his contribution to the business and without this even he will agree that his Carrer would be incomplete. Debuting in RAW or SmackDown will make life come full circle for Ohno and will be the pay-off for the amount of hard work that the Ohio-native has put in over the last twenty odd years.

Who knows what the future holds for Ohno in the WWE but we would certainly love to see him reunite with his King of Wrestling stablemate Cesaro and have dream matches against the likes of Daniel Bryan, AJ Styles, and Seth Rollins.

We would like to see Ohno win the Intercontinental Championship as Ohno has been a workhorse throughout his career. Ohno will turn 39 later this year and we believe that he will be wrestling only for a few years before riding off into the sunset, this looks like the right time for the Knockout Artist to make his debut on the main roster.