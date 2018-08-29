Opinion: Why Kurt Angle should not return as a full-time wrestler

Jatin Tiloomalani FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 315 // 29 Aug 2018, 13:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The Olympic Gold Medalist, Kurt Angle

Last week on Raw, Kurt Angle who has been the General Manager of Monday Night Raw for nearly two years was sent on a vacation by Stephanie McMahon. The reason was simple -- Angle wasn't able to stop WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey from breaking Stephanie's arm again.

So we have got Baron Corbin as the New Acting General Manager of Raw. Now, Stephanie hasn't fired Angle. Instead, she just sent him on a break from his job. But rumours have begun floating that the reason for this break is to bring Angle back possibly as a full-time wrestler.

Since returning to WWE in 2017, Angle has been inducted into WWE Hall of Fame and was made the new General manager on Raw after WrestleMania 33 by Vince McMahon himself. An in-ring return had always been a doubt for WWE, due to Angle's health and past injuries.

But, in a surprising turn of events, Angle was unexpectedly announced for an in-ring return after 11 years at WWE TLC 2017 replacing Roman Reigns and teaming with Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins in a handicap TLC match where Angle proved that he can still wrestle better than anyone.

Then Angle was involved in Survivor Series tag team elimination match, after that he teamed with Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania to compete against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, and also become one of the participants in Greatest Royal Rumble Match. His performances in all the four different matches were exceptional. In short, his in-ring return was a huge success for WWE as well as the fans.

But the problem arises on a full-time return. I'm a big fan of Angle and also want him to wrestle but not as a full-time performer. Because Angle is big name in the wrestling business, so he should just be used for special events like The Undertaker, Triple H and Brock Lesnar are used. Also, returning to a full-time schedule would be a loss for other upcoming big Superstars, as most of the spotlight would be kept on Angle itself.

While feuds against AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, Kevin Owens, Shinsuke Nakamura, and other various WWE Superstars would be best for the business but these matches can also happen in WWE's special events such as WrestleMania, Summerslam or some international show. It will help to build these feuds properly and Angle can easily put over the new talents.

So to conclude, Angle should stay as a part-time wrestler, not shift to a full-time wrestler.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com.