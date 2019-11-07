Opinion: Why Lacey Evans character should change following match at Crown Jewel

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 07 Nov 2019, 00:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Will Evans still be The Sassy Southern Belle on SmackDown?

Lacey Evans was able to make history Thursday night, 31 October, when she took on Natalya at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Evans may have come up short in the match but her name will now be etched in the record books since she was part of the first-ever Women's match in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Following the match, Evans and Natalya embraced and it seemed as though Evans was turned into a face in one swift move as she and The Queen of Harts hugged in the middle of the ring as the emotion of the event got the better of them.

Natalya's participation in the match was the best news for the former SmackDown Women's Champion since she has been waiting in the wings for a chance to be part of something this huge. Nattie has obviously helped to train Lacey Evans and it could now be that Evans could be seen as the next Natalya when The Queen of Harts decides to depart from WWE.

Evans is a former Marine and could use that to her advantage if she was to turn face, the former NXT star could use her military background to her advantage and become the next big "tomboy" style star in the company.

That being said, Evans currently has a fantastic character and has been able to use it to her advantage on a number of occasions. There would be nothing wrong with WWE keeping her as a heel whilst she continues to find her groove on the main roster, but if they were to equalize on the moment much like they have with Natalya, then a face turn could also be an interesting move for The Sassy Southern Belle.

Nattie was able to tap out Asuka on Monday Night RAW and could now be handed a Women's Tag Team Championship shot alongside Charlotte Flair.

Gary and I talk about this subject in-depth on this week's episode of Dropkick DiSKussions and their views can be heard on the video below.

Do you think Lacey Evans could turn face following her Crown Jewel loss? Have your say in the comments section below...