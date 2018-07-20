Opinion: Why Roman Reigns Vs Brock Lesnar at Summer Slam is a bad idea

Roman Reigns

It all started in 2015 at Wrestle Mania 31 when we saw Roman Reigns Vs Brock Lesnar for WWE World Heavyweight Championship, and WWE failed to put over Roman.

WWE has tried to put Roman over and even let him defeat The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33 but it even that made the case worse. At Wrestle Mania 34 we saw a rematch(possibly the worst rematch I had ever seen) again which saw Roman Reigns failing again. Even after such failures, Roman was given a title match at Greatest Royal Rumble again where Reigns lost. Every match between Brock and Roman failed.

Due to their matches "main eventing" Wrestle Mania twice, everyone lost their interest in Roman Reigns' character. Whenever he gets out he is met with thunderous boos(remember the night after Wrestle Mania 33). But WWE is still confident in this match and think Roman Reigns can carry the company.

At Extreme Rules, Roman Reigns lost clean to Bobby Lashley and thought that he will face Brock Lesnar in a dream match but we were all wrong. Instead, WWE planned to have a rematch between the pair next week which is again going to be Roman Reigns' night(obviously he wouldn't lose clean in two continuous one on one matches to the same opponent).

Rather than having Seth Rollins or Finn Balor win in their triple threat matches due to how over they are with the crowd, they are still trying to increase Roman Reigns' stock. We all know Brock will leave after Summer Slam and Braun is cashing in, but why will people like to have two men main event both SummerSlam and WrestleMania when there are many other matches that can take place.

