Opinion: Why Samoa Joe is the perfect opponent for AJ Styles at SummerSlam

The news of Paige reporting AJ Styles' SummerSlam rival in the next episode of SmackDown Live was dooming for an off-screen lamenting Rusev, however enticing for the rest of the blue brand and a fanbase over-stuffed on thought up headliner setups. For example, many expected Raw to almost certainly give us a variation of Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns once more.

AJ Styles: WWE Champion

The General Manager's proclamation wasn't pitched as the guarantee of a match-to-get-to-a-match or some stupid 'Beat The Clock' secondary passage, however a declaration befitting the size that the organization needs SummerSlam to be.

The August custom won't ever supplant Royal Rumble in the hearts and psyches of the fanbase, however 'The Biggest Party Of The Summer' has been an immense budgetary aid for Vince McMahon since he took up residencies in both Los Angeles and Brooklyn at the turn of the decade.

2015 was the last WWE SummerSlam without AJ Styles. Truth be told The Phenomenal One can use this opportunity to grab old ties and bring out a new storyline that interests everybody.

AJ Styles vs Samoa Joe

'The Samoan Submission Machine' took an impeccable 10 seconds to discard Tye Dillinger this week in the wake of bulldozing through him seven days sooner in the kind of strike Samoa Joe performs - superior to pretty much any other person.

While prods of a small edge between the combine may fill TV time in the weeks to come, even the most hopeful theological rationalist for the previous NXT star presumably can't find a Dillinger escape design savvy enough to transpose the program to pay-per-view.

Samoa Joe

WWE's not a meritocracy - however, few merit the spotlight of a Big Four title coordinate in 2018 than Joe. The man is as large a beast as Braun Strowman at half his size, wearing his fearsome rage like lifts in his boots. He breathtakingly switches up his offense subject to his position either side of the rear area/confront partition, however when he talks, he feels 10-foot tall...and you can't show that.

WWE Champion: The Phenomenal

A quarrel-inverse AJ Styles could feast out on their long circumstances in the TNA trenches. In truth, Joe has demonstrated for this present year alone that he could convey the quarrel independent from anyone else.

He spent the greater part of April advancing his own Backlash coordinate with Roman Reigns, The Big Dog's Greatest Royal Rumble fight with Brock Lesnar and an up and coming to Intercontinental Title shot. His deft treatment of some bustling promotions can't have gone unnoticed by the administration, trusted as he has been there to burn the bout without hesitation should anyone fall afoul of his outrage.

Joe, more than most, feels prepared to give AJ motivation to defend the title. Since freeing the WWE title from Jinder Mahal last November, Styles has been a traveler in his very own large portion quarrels, smiling like a superhero for the majority of his fight with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn before remaining by as a champion while Shinsuke Nakamura focused on low blows for a considerable amount of time. He's in critical need of a quarrel that reminds gatherings of people how and why he has clutched the title for so long.

He's 'The Champ That Runs The Camp', yet a man in urgent need of a major match. To this end, possibly a regular person won't be the face to run this place. That being said, Samoa Joe looks like the likely opponent to challenge AJ Styles for the WWE Championship belt at SummerSlam 2018.

Who do you think AJ Styles should face off against at SummerSlam? Tell us in the comments below!