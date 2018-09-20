Opinion: Why Samoa Joe winning at Super Show-Down is 'best for business'

Styles and Joe are set to collide for the WWE Title once again at the Super Show Down PPV

In the ongoing AJ Styles vs Samoa Joe tussle, what was initially thought as an old and overused storyline has turned out to be a superb feud, thanks to the superb mic skills of both the WWE champion, AJ Styles and the ‘Samoan Submission Machine’, Samoa Joe.

These two men have faced each other multiple times in TNA - WWE's rival promotion, but the fact that this feud is taking place for the first time in WWE is what adds to the significance of the feud. Joe has been killing it with his promos and the “OH WENDY!” catchphrase.

This feud has become too personal for both men, with Joe promising to relieve AJ Styles of his duties as the WWE Champion so that he could go back to his family and raise his children, while "The Phenomenal One" claims these promises to be nothing but trash talking, which is being used by Samoa Joe to disturb him mentally.

Both men delivered an instant classic at SummerSlam 2018, with the DQ finish only elevating the feud moving forward. Since then, this rivalry has seen many great promos, with "Night Night AJ" possibly being the best promo delivered this year. Their match at Hell in a Cell was good to say in the least, much like their previous encounters.

AJ Styles and Samoa Joe had a great match at SummerSlam 2018

The finish to their Hell in a Cell match was controversial, with Styles pinning Joe, after tapping out to him. This led to a frustrated Joe wreaking havoc around, causing the SD Live General Manager Paige to grant him a rematch for the WWE title at the Super Show-Down event with a No Disqualification stipulation. This feud has been very interesting, with many people claiming it to be a throwback to the glorious Ruthless Aggression Era of the Company.

But, WWE have spoiled many promising feuds in the past. Take, for instance, the AJ Styles vs Shinsuke Nakamura feud. Initially, there was a lot of excitement for this matchup, but due to poor booking, this feud was converted into one that fans were waiting to be finished.

The same seems to be coming true for the Styles/Joe feud. They have already had two controversial finishes and are set to collide for the third time at the Super Show-Down pay-per-view. Joe has been built as a monster on SmackDown Live and failing to win the WWE title would surely harm his character.

Like Baron Corbin and Shinsuke Nakamura, a defeated contender for WWE title turned US Champion situation would not play out well for Joe. This, in turn, would have many negative consequences on the blue brand. There’s a rare possibility, but fans may start booing Styles just like Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar.

With limited options available on SmackDown Live, who could rise up to face AJ Styles for the WWE Title at WrestleMania? Samoa Joe too would lose all his credibility and momentum, which he had gained after returning from an injury. I understand company's concern on protecting Styles, as he is the cover star of 2K19. But then why was Seth Rollins, the cover star of 2K18, fed to Bray Wyatt at the Great Balls of Fire PPV?

If "The Right Hand of Destruction" does win the WWE Championship here, it would easily refresh the feud, as well as the landscape of "The house that AJ Styles built". Take the Becky Lynch vsCharlotte Flair feud, for example.

Joe winning the title here will easily change the dynamics of the feud. Also, fans will be more behind AJ Styles than ever in his conquest to reclaim his spot at the top of the blue brand. A double turn (which is a very rare possibility in this feud) could also make this feud the talk of the town.

We know that the company has invested a lot of time to make Roman Reigns the main event champion and he is not going to lose his title anytime soon. With Survivor Series coming up soon, a Backlash 2018 rematch between The Big Dog and The Samoan Submission Machine could take place in a Champion vs Champion match. Joe could win this one to establish his domination.

As the company is building Reigns as a face, it would only make sense to have a heel WWE Champion go against him (Like pitting Brock Lesnar, the then Universal Champion, with a face WWE Champion in AJ Styles).

Daniel Bryan vs Samoa Joe is a dream match for the WWE Universe, which could be logically pulled off for the TLC PPV. This can be more of a certainty, with the way the current storylines are going on. Having this dream match at a B Pay Per View would also help in boosting the viewership.

AJ Styles has now held the WWE Championship for over 300 days. Having a new champion on the blue brand will certainly open up the possibility of having many interesting feuds in the main event scene. As for The Phenomenal One, many marquee match-ups await him, with 'The Viper' Randy Orton possibly being the first one to collide with him.

In my opinion, the short and sweet way of keeping the blue brand relevant and exciting is to crown Samoa Joe as the WWE Champion at the Super Show-Down pay-per-view. Joe is a talented wrestler and has earned himself a WWE title reign. Make this happen, WWE!

Would you like to see Samoa Joe winning the WWE title at the Super Show-Down PPV? Do drop your valuable opinion in the comments section below!