Opinion: Why Shane McMahon is the Perfect Choice to become the next WWE Champion?

Ali Siddiqui FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 530 // 09 Jun 2019, 00:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Shane McMahon has been on a roll lately (Photo Credit: WWE)

If you have been watching WWE recently, you have witnessed Shane McMahon get some serious screen time on WWE programming. He is currently portraying a heel character and has been booked as pretty unstoppable so far. He has managed to rack up wins over the likes of The Miz and Roman Reigns over the last couple of months.

The prodigal son of the Chairman has been undefeated since March's Fastlane pay-per-view. The fact that he was chosen as the one to hand Reigns his first major loss since his return from Leukemia, speaks volumes - although the win was facilitated by McIntyre's Claymore Kick. But what should happen next?

Of course, the most logical way would be to allow Reigns to get his win back. However, what if WWE is saving that for later? The Big Dog has carved a career out of getting his win back, but WWE could make that moment mean much more if there's something at stake. What would be more valuable than the most coveted prize in WWE -- the WWE Championship?

The current WWE Champion Kofi Kingston is bulldozing his way through the Smackdown Live heel roster. He has picked up clean wins over the likes of Kevin Owens and Daniel Bryan on multiple occasions. There is no one on the blue brand currently who poses a threat to Kingston, except for Randy Orton perhaps.

So, there is a good chance that Kofi loses his title to Shane and his stable (which includes The Revival). A short WWE Championship reign would make Shane the most hated performer across both brands. Moreover, whoever dethrones him would gain the adoration of the WWE Universe, which is what Reigns needs in order to thrive as the company's top babyface.

Thus, unless things change in the near future, nobody deserves to be the next WWE Champion more than the most hated heel on the roster at the moment -- Shane McMahon. Vince McMahon won the WWF Championship too, so there's no reason why Shane couldn't be booked to repeat history.

Shane McMahon has aligned himself with multiple heels across both brands, making him unstoppable.

Do you agree with the above points? Sound off in the comments section below.