×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Opinion: Why Shane McMahon is the Perfect Choice to become the next WWE Champion?

Ali Siddiqui
ANALYST
Feature
530   //    09 Jun 2019, 00:04 IST

Shane McMahon has been on a roll lately (Photo Credit: WWE)
Shane McMahon has been on a roll lately (Photo Credit: WWE)

If you have been watching WWE recently, you have witnessed Shane McMahon get some serious screen time on WWE programming. He is currently portraying a heel character and has been booked as pretty unstoppable so far. He has managed to rack up wins over the likes of The Miz and Roman Reigns over the last couple of months.

The prodigal son of the Chairman has been undefeated since March's Fastlane pay-per-view. The fact that he was chosen as the one to hand Reigns his first major loss since his return from Leukemia, speaks volumes - although the win was facilitated by McIntyre's Claymore Kick. But what should happen next?

Of course, the most logical way would be to allow Reigns to get his win back. However, what if WWE is saving that for later? The Big Dog has carved a career out of getting his win back, but WWE could make that moment mean much more if there's something at stake. What would be more valuable than the most coveted prize in WWE -- the WWE Championship?


The current WWE Champion Kofi Kingston is bulldozing his way through the Smackdown Live heel roster. He has picked up clean wins over the likes of Kevin Owens and Daniel Bryan on multiple occasions. There is no one on the blue brand currently who poses a threat to Kingston, except for Randy Orton perhaps.

So, there is a good chance that Kofi loses his title to Shane and his stable (which includes The Revival). A short WWE Championship reign would make Shane the most hated performer across both brands. Moreover, whoever dethrones him would gain the adoration of the WWE Universe, which is what Reigns needs in order to thrive as the company's top babyface.

Thus, unless things change in the near future, nobody deserves to be the next WWE Champion more than the most hated heel on the roster at the moment -- Shane McMahon. Vince McMahon won the WWF Championship too, so there's no reason why Shane couldn't be booked to repeat history.


Shane McMahon has aligned himself with multiple heels across both brands, making him unstoppable.
Shane McMahon has aligned himself with multiple heels across both brands, making him unstoppable.

Do you agree with the above points? Sound off in the comments section below.

Tags:
WWE Super Showdown 2019 The Revival Kofi Kingston Shane McMahon WWE Results WWE What If WWE Unpopular Opinion
Advertisement
WWE Super Showdown: 5 Possible finishes for Roman Reigns vs Shane McMahon
RELATED STORY
WWE Super Showdown 2019: 5 Possible finishes for The Usos vs The Revival
RELATED STORY
Super ShowDown 2019 Preview: 2-Time WWE Champion returns, huge twist in MITB cash-in
RELATED STORY
WWE Super Showdown 2019 Results, June 7th: Super Showdown Winners, Grades, Video Highlights
RELATED STORY
Fans React To WWE Super ShowDown
RELATED STORY
WWE Super ShowDown (7th June 2019): Start Time (US, UK), Predictions, Where to watch, Location & more of Super ShowDown 2019
RELATED STORY
WWE Super ShowDown 2019: 5 Shockers & Surprises from the Saudi Arabian event
RELATED STORY
3 Current WWE Champions who are in danger of losing their Championships in June
RELATED STORY
Wwe Super Showdown 2019 - Match Card Preview & Predictions
RELATED STORY
5 signs that WWE is turning Shane McMahon into the second coming of 'Mr. McMahon'
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us