Opinion: Why Shawn Michaels coming out of retirement for the Saudi Arabia show isn't a good idea

Shawn Michaels appeared this week on Raw to talk about his thoughts on the last time ever match between his best friend, the WWE COO, Triple H and the man that ended his career, The Undertaker at WWE Super Show-Down in Australia on 6 October 2018 at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The segment was cut short by the gong from The Deadman as he confronted Shawn Michaels about his thoughts and also questioned his retirement. In response to the question, Shawn stated his decision to stay retired is out of respect while The Undertaker called it fear.

It comes as no surprise that the WWE wants a legend to retire The Undertaker and there would be no better option than Shawn Michaels because The Show Stopper knows how to stop the show for his fellow wrestlers. He has done the same for Ric Flair in recent memory.

While this feud is still not hyped, it comes as no surprise that the company will put more brain and style to it so that this becomes the talk of the town as Wrestlemania approaches. This match can only happen at Wrestlemania if Shawn Michaels comes out of retirement for one more match.

But Fightful is reporting that according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, WWE is targeting Nov 2nd as the date for the Heart Break Kid to return out of retirement, during their Saudi Arabia Tour.

What must be noted here is the fact that the WWE tried to get Michaels out of retirement during their first trip to Saudi Arabia in April, but it never materialized. The Heartbreak Kid has stayed retired after losing to The Deadman at Wrestlemania 26 but with the recent match between the two WWE legends from the attitude era happening at WWE Super Show-Down, and the company calling it a 'Last Time Ever,' a lot can happen.

While a lot of us would love to see Shawn Michaels return inside the squared circle or be a part of some storyline, the company's tour of Saudi Arabia shouldn't be the time when the heartbreak kid comes out of retirement.

The question posed by The Deadman should be something that Michaels gets asked by Team WWE everytime he comes on camera during filming. The way to build it up would be after TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs on 16-Dec-2018.

The next pay-per-view is Royal Rumble and the WWE Universe, as well as superstars, could start talking about how they would love to see the two legends in the ring together for 'One More Match.' The next thing we know would be an interview with Michaels wherein he comes to the ring on Raw and talks about the challenge posed by The Undertaker, and the gong hits again.

The build-up shall happen now, and this would be a good idea rather than have Shawn Michaels come out of retirement on 2nd November.

Do you think Shawn Michaels should come out of retirement in Saudi Arabia or Royal Rumble? Share your thoughts in the comments.

