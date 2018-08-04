Opinion: Why the ending to this week's RAW episode is a monumental achievement for the WWE

Lesnar attacked his longtime advocate Paul Heyman not once but twice during the show

Something big happened over the week in the WWE, and no we aren't talking about the return of the reigning Universal Champion Brock Lesnar to WWE TV, but rather his actions which sparked an event many including yours truly thought we wouldn't see in the WWE.

Let's start at the very beginning. This week's RAW opened with a shot of Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman, indicating that the Universal Champion was indeed inside the American Airlines Centre.

The cameras then pan to the arena where Roman Reigns cut a promo about Lesnar, his return to the UFC, and how he is going to finally slay and become the new Universal Champion, but he is interrupted by Lesnar's advocate - Paul Heyman. They then had a back and forth promo.

Throughout the night, we saw Lesnar in the locker room area reading a magazine. Kurt Angle gives Heyman an ultimatum to either convince Lesnar to show up in the ring by the end of the night or his contract with the WWE would be terminated.

Heyman starts pleading with Lesnar to show up in the ring so that his job is saved. He brings up their friendship, which infuriates Lesnar, and he grabs Heyman by the collar and says that Heyman isn't his friend but rather an employee.

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns was escorted out of the building on the instructions of RAW Commissioner - Stephanie McMahon.

The closing segment of the show featured an irate GM Kurt Angle calling out Lesnar and Heyman. Heyman came out to the ring visibly shaken by the event which happened backstage and concurred with Angle's assessment of Lesnar being the worst Universal Champion.

Angle fires Heyman, but Heyman gets on his knees and starts pleading for his job. Suddenly Lesnar's music hits and out comes the Beast Incarnate. Heyman smiles as Lesnar arrives in the ring, indicating it was a ruse all along.

Lesnar had a few words with Angle before dropping an F5, then he proceeds to attack Heyman. And then it finally happened; the fans started chanting for Roman Reigns.

This is a monumental achievement, and while it certainly could've been a one-off, let's not take away from the fact that the WWE has finally achieved something they have been trying to do for 3 years, and Brock Lesnar of all people has managed to get Reigns over, albeit in a small way.

This makes next week's episode of Monday Night Raw an absolute can't miss as the fan reaction to The Big Dog will be an indication of whether or not he has really gotten over with the fans.

With that being said, the end to this week's show has made the Universal Title match at SummerSlam exciting and something to look forward to. A lot of questions are expected to be answered when RAW heads to Jacksonville Florida next week.