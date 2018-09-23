Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Opinion: Why the Raw Tag Team Division has lost its appeal

Top 5 / Top 10
608   //    23 Sep 2018, 22:41 IST

WWE Raw Tag Team Titles( Courtesy of Wikipedia-Fair Use Licence )

If you are a wrestling fan, then you may already know about the condition of the Raw Tag Team Championships at the moment.

At one point in their history, the tag titles were one of the most revered belts on the red brand, but now they have been reduced to nothing more than props in the ongoing feud between the Shield and Braun Strowman & his "Dogs of War" (Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre).

However, not so long ago, the belts had prestige; holding them earned you the respect of fellow wrestlers and fans. But now, no one really talks about them anymore. The decline in the significance of Raw's tag titles is also the direct catalyst for the deteriorating status of its tag team division.

When the belts were introduced in 2002, the first duo to hold them were Chris Benoit and Kurt Angle--two of the most technically gifted wrestlers to ever step foot into the squared circle. This was the beginning of what would be the golden age of tag teams on Raw. Around this time, tag teams such as Dudley Boyz, Edge & Rey Mysterio, Los Guerreros, and Shelton Benjamin & Charlie Haas competed for the belts intensely.

During the 'golden age' of Raw's tag teams, WWE correctly 'pushed' the division, gave it interesting storylines, which ensured the fans still cared about who ended up winning titles. However, that doesn't seem to be the case anymore, so what went wrong?

#3 Dearth of merchandise movers

D-Generation X
DX was one of the most marketable tag teams in WWE history.

Merchandise is one of the most important things in the world of WWE. It determines the popularity and fan appeal of a superstar, which in turn decides how seriously management would take him and whether he would be in the title picture in the near future.

Statistically, the biggest merchandise movers have not been in the tag team division which has led to the WWE management focusing more on the singles competitors to build their company around. The lack of big merchandise movers in Raw's tag team division is one of the main reasons why it has stagnated and lost its old charm.

The only tag team among WWE's top 5 merchandise movers is D-Generation X, and the last time they held the title was 8 years ago.

Arctic
CONTRIBUTOR
My name is Arctic, a guy so addicted to sports that I became a sports journalist so that I could share my passion with the world. I like writing about sports, talking about sports, and discussing sports in general. Apart from sports, I'm a big fan of heavy metal music and reading good books I also write about history, and culture.
