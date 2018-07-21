Opinion: Why Vince Russo Should Return To WWE

Could I be among the first to write about how positive this would be for WWE? I might just very well be.

Vince Russo is someone who will always divide the room. Well, to be honest, he would probably have more people against him, rather than with him.

Vince Russo has been responsible for some of WWE's highest of highs, including the Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. Mr. McMahon feud, The Undertaker vs. Kane feud, D-Generation X, the rise of The Rock, and Mick Foley's three face pushes.

All of this pushed the struggling WWE finally ahead of WCW in the Monday Night War. He notoriously left for WCW in 1999 and had the opposite effect, with much of his ideas driving WCW's remaining audience away, rather than bring them back.

Vince Russo didn't kill WCW, it was always going to be salvageable with the great talent they had, it was just bought out by Time Warner and sold to Vince McMahon, simple as. After a brief few days' return to WWE in 2002, he signed with TNA, where he was a creative writer and would assist in the writing and production of the shows. This is something that I believe Vince doesn't get enough credit for.

TNA, love it or hate it, for a couple of years, was a great wrestling show, and you know what, it still is today. But, TNA had its finest years while Vince Russo was at the helm. Vince served in creative from 2002 until the end of 2004 and September 2006 until early 2012. So the bottom line will always be that Vince Russo has done far more highly positive work for wrestling, than negative.

Vince honestly needed to be in here while working for WCW

Going back to a little over a year ago in 2017, Vince Russo shockingly said he had approached Vince McMahon about returning to WWE, but obviously, nothing ever happened. And honestly, I find it a shame.

When the news broke, many fans were quick to dispute the news as the worst thing that could possibly happen to WWE. But I say, why?

In a time where WWE RAW has literately had its worst rating in history, fans say on a daily bases throughout social media, how could WWE get any worse?

Personally, I don't think WWE and RAW have been as bad as everyone else seems to think they have been, but I want to put the fans' ''how could WWE get any worse?'' theory to test. They say Vince Russo returning to WWE would be the worst thing to happen to the company, while I say he is one of the best writers in wrestling history, and everyone both in and out of the WWE agrees that his best work came out because Vince McMahon was his filter.

So if Vince McMahon really was his filter, why couldn't this teamwork again? Is it possible that Russo could throw out some really bad ideas if he came back? Well sure, but as everyone keeps saying, ''how could WWE get any worse?''

I say bring back Vince Russo to work WWE creative. See what his ideas are. I know he isn't a fan of some of WWE's top stars today but I'm sure Vince McMahon and Triple H won't agree with his ideas for those, so he can work with everyone else and see what can happen with those.

Apparently, WWE can't get any worse than it is today, so what do we really have to lose with Vince Russo being back in WWE, especially with Vince McMahon at his filter, when it worked so very well all those years ago.