Opinion: Why WWE Is Embracing The ‘Wrestling Is Fake’ Angle

Jeramie Lee Bizzle
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
99   //    22 Mar 2019, 07:48 IST

Image result for ronda rousey dana brooke

How’d It Started?

It’s been two weeks since Ronda Rousey said that wrestling is scripted and that she was going to destroy the sport that everyone loves. Since then, she has been on a tirade and even started using real armbars, kicks, and strikes on her opponents including Becky Lynch.

Now, it seems that everyone is jumping on the “It’s fake” bandwagon to add a sense of realism to the sport. Dana Brooke and Natalya are among other superstars who’ve addressed Rousey’s actions by sticking up for the business. However, this marked the beginning of the shift from script to realism.

Other stars Including Randy Orton and AJ Styles even exchanged words about coming from the indies and ripping off gestures and move sets from other wrestlers.


So why is the company moving forward with the angle of acknowledging that it’s scripted even though the fans already know?

The reason behind the embrace

The main reason behind this is to make WrestleMania more intense with the feuds of Rousey, Flair, and Lynch as well as Orton and Styles. By letting the stars do what they want when it comes to promos is meant to make the feuds even more believable as they're using their real-life backgrounds within their storylines.

This move also brings attention to the other advertised matches on the card besides the triple threat for the RAW Women’s Championship. 

Is this a good move for WWE

The thing about going with this angle is that no matter how much real-life story they include, the fact of the matter is that fans still know that the stories are scripted, but it does shake things up a bit when even their top stars acknowledge that their profession is rehearsed.

Rousey, in a recent interview with GiveMeSport, said that if any other superstar would’ve done what she did they would’ve been fired. However, The Miz mentions that the angle is a good move for the company as everyone is now paying attention and it's working.

With the company planning on heading into a new era, this will be an angle that may be used even after WrestleMania.

