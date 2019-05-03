Opinion: Why WWE needs to be lauded for the official Money In The Bank poster

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 03 May 2019, 19:37 IST

No points on guessing the best among the two!

As many fans must have known by now, WWE recently released the official poster for the upcoming PPV, Money In the Bank. The PPV is all set to emanate from XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut, on May 19th.

For the first time since 2015, a champion will be defending two titles on the same PPV. Becky 2 Belts is all set to defend her Raw as well as SmackDown Live Women's Titles on the show, against Lacey Evans and Charlotte Flair, respectively. Interestingly, the last time this happened was when Seth Rollins defended his WWE World Heavyweight Title and WWE United States Title at Night of Champions 2015. Rollins came out of the PPV still holding the WWE Title, but lost the US Title to WWE veteran John Cena.

The official poster

The poster for this year's Money In The Bank PPV showcases the double champion Becky Lynch sitting on a throne, holding her two belts. The background gives the vibe of an exquisite palace. A Money In The Bank briefcase sits beside Becky.

No matter if Becky loses one, or even both of her belts at the PPV, WWE has done an incredible job with the poster. It signifies the fact that an air hostess with a dream to become a professional wrestler has finally bagged her rightful place. It also showcases her like a queen, sitting on her throne and looking smugly at the camera, with a look that says, "I told you so!". This is a refreshing change from WWE branding Charlotte Flair as "The Queen" for a long while now.

Another reason why WWE should be hailed for the poster is the fact that they tried to make it as cryptic as they possibly could. Placing the Money In The Bank briefcase on the side of Becky Lynch's throne will certainly lead to tons of speculation among the WWE Universe. Although a subtle message, it does give off a slight hint that someone could end up cashing in her briefcase during, or after, one of Becky's matches.

WWE has come up with tons of incredibly detailed, beautiful, and cryptic posters in the past, and this one is another in a short list of posters that hammers the point home!