Opinion: Why WWE needs to step up its game

Sanjay Dutta FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 320 // 26 May 2019, 22:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Cody took potshots at Triple H during Double or Nothing

Disclaimer: These are the views of the writer alone and do not reflect Sportskeeda's stance

After months and months of anticipation, we finally got to witness All Elite Wrestling's first pay-per-view, Double or Nothing. The event delivered on all cylinders with one of the goriest matches in recent memory between Cody and Dustin Rhodes.

Elsewhere, we had The Young Bucks and The Lucha Bros putting on a classic tag team match and the main event between Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho more than delivered on the big stage. But, the biggest talking point coming out of DON was the AEW debut of Jon Moxley, formerly known as Dean Ambrose in WWE.

Fans and critics alike have been raving about the show with many believing that it was one of the best shows of 2019. AEW have started their journey with a bang and have everything going for them at the moment.

Throughout the night, shots were fired at WWE and Triple H by Cody and the rest of AEW team. The company has seemingly declared war on Vince McMahon & Co without explicitly mentioning it.

WWE is going through one of the leanest phases in its history. The ratings and live event attendance are at an all-time low. A lot of talent is unhappy with their position in the company and want to leave the promotion.

Add to that, the reported news of backstage tensions between Triple H and Vince McMahon and it seems like the company is going through a downward spiral with every passing day.

WWE has only itself to blame for the position that they are currently in. From pushing a guy no wanted to see at the top to their over-reliance on part-timers, the company has taken its fanbase for granted for a long time and now it has come to a point where the fans have completely run out of patience with the product.

Advertisement

They have found an alternative in AEW and if the reaction to their first show, Double or Nothing, is anything to go by, the picture isn't looking rosy for Vince McMahon & Co.

It's put up or shut up time for the company and unless they make any drastic changes to their product, they are going to suffer in the long run. The game has changed and it's time WWE up their game or face the threat of being extinct.