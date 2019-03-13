Opinion: Why WWE should scrap the match between Triple H and Batista at WrestleMania 35

Triple H and Batista are undoubtedly two of the greatest wrestlers of all times. They have won several championships and have been involved in many feuds and rivalries. Both of them have competed against one another, and, have achieved possibly anything and everything a wrestler could dream of obtaining in their entire career. Currently, WWE is planning to have one more competition between these two superstars at WrestleMania, and, here is why it is 'not good for business'.

Batista and Triple H have had their good days, and, like every other mortal being, age has caught up with both of them. Both of them are almost fifty years and above, and they have lost the charisma, vigor and cannot wrestle like the way they could to a decade back. We have seen Triple H and Shawn Michaels wrestle at Crown Jewel, when they faced the Undertaker and Kane in a Tag Team match. Needless to say, the match was not well received by the WWE Universe, and, it showed to the world that these wrestlers are definitely not getting younger with every passing days.

Also, a match between Triple H and Batista does not send a good message to the current young and talented wrestlers who are awaiting their WrestleMania moments. Many disgruntled wrestlers have expressed their anguish over the management about the lack of opportunity. Therefore, a match between two semi-retired, part-time wrestlers might not be the kind of contest WWE should have thought of arranging.

This match may look good on paper, considering the past accomplishments of both Triple H and Batista, but in reality, fans will not be able to connect the hype that this match presents, with the in-ring competition. Besides, the story-line leading to this match was poorly built. Batista comes out of nowhere and attacks Ric Flair, which leads to a match between Triple H and him. The creative team could have definitely done a much better job than this.

Had Randy Orton (an active wrestler and a former member of Evolution) been a part of this story, or had some links to it, it could have been a lot more entertaining. He could have had a lot to contribute. But, simply adding a no holds barred stipulation does not make this match any better.

Triple H should understand, that continuously making old part-time wrestlers compete is not the way to move ahead. Especially, when AEW is making the headlines for signing new and young talents and giving the wrestlers and audience everything they want. Hope, Triple H understands this, and, not promote any such matches in the future.

