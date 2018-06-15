Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Opinion: Why WWE should replace Johnathan Coachman 

It's not going very well, is it?

David Cullen
ANALYST
Feature 15 Jun 2018, 11:20 IST
Not a hor
Not a horrible announcer, but a better character

Johnathan Coachman is a seasoned announcer in WWE, having been a color commentator on WWE RAW, SmackDown and Sunday Night Heat during his first nine years with the company. Coach replaced WWE Hall of Famer Booker T as color commentator on RAW back at the end of January, and he has had a bit of a shaky run ever since.

Coach left WWE in 2008 for a job with ESPN. He had actually only been promoted to the Smackdown announce team in January 2008 and had intended to stay there.

However, Vince McMahon was very unhappy with his commentary and would often have his fellow announcers on SmackDown, as well as guest commentating superstars, take digs at him, which made it a very perplexing decision that WWE brought him back for that very same job, only on the 'A' show, RAW, and the only difference between Johnathan Coachman in 2008 and Johnathan Coachman in 2018, is, in the eyes of many fans, that as far as a WWE announcer goes, he has only gotten worse.

Coach would leave WWE in 2008 for a job with ESPN. Coach had even seeked an early release from WWE so he could take the job, and ironically, when he left ESPN in October 2017, he was edging to return to WWE.

So the problem with Coach is, in my opinion, is he is just not as good as he was as a comical heel announcer back in 2003 - 2005. And this has me thinking that WWE are wasting his true talents as an asset to the company, and that his how good he can be as a heel character. I believe that WWE should replace him as an announcer on RAW with someone, maybe Booker T, or even a promotion for someone like Renee Young, and find another role for Coach where he is more valuable.


The ul
The ultra heat magnet

Yes, WWE are fully stocked on authority figures for all brands, but that doesn't mean Coach can't play another kind of heel character. Perhaps a manager, or his former role as an assistant to the General Manager, or maybe go a little outside the box and have him as some kind of representation or an exclusive referee of a heel tandem or future faction. Whatever it is, his talents as a fun heel character are being wasted as a face announcer that fans don't seem to like.

