Opinion: Why you should be excited for WWE Royal Rumble 2019

The Royal Rumble event is upon us!

The first WWE pay-per-view heads your way four weeks from Sunday as the Royal Rumble will take Arizona's Chase Field by storm. The Royal Rumble pay-per-view is one of the most exciting events of the year and I'm positive that this year's event will be no different.

The Royal Rumble pay-per-view has been an annual WWE staple for more than three decades and more often than not, it has delivered all the goods and has lived up to its hype.

This year's event will feature two 30-person Royal Rumble matches. One of which is the Men's Royal Rumble match and the second will be for the female Superstars.

Other than these two, A Universal Championship showdown between Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman has been announced too. In addition, A WWE Championship match between Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles has also been made official.

WWE will add more matches to the undercard, but the main attraction of the Rumble event has always been traditional over the top rope Royal Rumble match.

It is the unpredictable nature of this match type that has always enthralled fans. When the clock ticks down to zero (after every 90 seconds or two minutes), a fresh superstar enters the fray and the exciting part is that it could be anyone.

It may be a legend from the past, a returning Superstar, a debutante or it may be an NXT Superstar.

Some of the best surprise entrants we have seen in recent years include Rey Mysterio's unannounced return at last year's event and AJ Styles' shocking debut at Royal Rumble 2016. WWE announced many main roster call-ups from NXT a few weeks ago.

Shockingly, none of them have shown up on the main roster. I'm going to go out on a hunch and say that WWE will likely book them as surprise entrants in their respective Royal Rumble matches. I mean look at it, how cool and logical would it be to see EC3 enter the fray at number 3.

WWE announced the last members of the two Rumble matches, i.e the winners of the Mixed Match Challenge Tournament: R-Truth and Carmella.

I believe that WWE is just playing with the fans and has a few tricks up its sleeve. I mean they would be absolutely foolish to announce the most coveted spot weeks beforehand, they must have something huge planned for fans.

Another entertaining factor of the Rumble match is that anyone could win and there's no definite favorite. Take this year's Men's Rumble match as a prime example. Who could possibly win?

Could it be a rising star like Drew Mcintyre trying to make a name for himself? Could it be a fiery Seth Rollins trying to weave his way into Wrestlemania's main event or could it be a returning legend like The Rock trying to earn one last shot at Wrestlemania's main event? It's nearly impossible to predict who's going to win, regardless of the rumors and betting odds.

Furthermore, there's always a Kofi Kingston highlight reel OMG moment! He always finds innovative ways to stay in the Rumble match and he always managed to wow the audience with his amazing skills to remain alive in the Rumble match. It has become a staple in years and I'm certainly looking forward to Kofi's incredible stunts this year.

The under-card this year is decent too. You have a legit dream match between AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan.

Although, we have seen that numerous times in the past, this one has a special vigor to it. Firstly, Vince McMahon has stimulated a different side of Styles that has changed him. It has given his character an interesting edge.

With Bryan's new despicable character and Styles' newly-found aggression, this match has all the makings of a thrilling encounter.

Braun Strowman will also get another shot at the Beast Incarnate. Their previous encounters have disappointed, but I'd like to give it one more try.

These two behemoths are incredibly talented and could tear the house down if they are given the right time and if the match is booked correctly.

Are you excited for the Royal Rumble? I know that I sure am!

