Opinion: WWE Evolution was all about breaking barriers and incredible matches

Best women's match ever?

Last night WWE held its first ever all Women's Pay Per View, WWE Evolution, and it hit all on cylinders and was a huge success.

Going into the event, there was some skepticism on how the event would go since the buildup was weak and this was a first-time event. However, from the opening tag team match of Trish Stratus and Lita versus Alicia Fox and Mickie James to the main event between Nikki Bella and Ronda Rousey for the RAW Women's Championship, each match was decent to great. The crowd was engaged the whole time and were never really quiet.

The opening tag match and Battle Royal gave fans their nostalgia fill with the return of past stars such as Trish, Lita, Michelle McCool, Ivory, and Molly Holly to name a few whilst also elevating current starts such as Nia Jax and Ember Moon, even if there is an argument that Ember should have won the Battle Royal.

The Mae Young Classic Final between Toni Storm and Io Shirai and the NXT Women's Title match between Shayna Baszler and Kairi Sane were both good matches, that with more time could have been even better.

The main event match between Nikki Bella and Ronda Rousey was actually a good match and exceeded everyone's expectations. Then there was Charlotte Flair vs Becky Lynch in a Last Women's Standing Match, which is being talked about as one of, if not the best, women's matches in WWE history. That's right even better than Trish Stratus versus Lita from RAW or Sasha Banks versus Bayley from NXT TakeOver or any other women's match.

Of course, there were some dull points in the show, with lots of video packages to fill the time, which could have easily gone to other matches, like Storm versus Shirai. There were also a few botches, but that is to be expected with some of the ring rust some competitors had and some of the spots in the Last Women Standing Match. However, all in all, there is no arguing that Evolution was a success and hopefully it becomes a yearly event in the future.