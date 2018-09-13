Opinion: WWE has a Ronda Rousey problem ahead

Rowdy Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey is an amazing athlete with her past accolades speaking volumes about her achievements in the world of combat sport. She was a top MMA fighter during her career and now rules the roost as the WWE RAW Women's Champion with an undefeated streak, and some one sided matches to her name.

Ronda Rousey is the Beast Incarnate of WWE women's division. But this very idea poses great problems for WWE.

Not taking into regard the fact that there are other MMA background women wrestlers in WWE who aren't booked as strong as Ronda Rousey, the former UFC Champion could create problems for WWE in the years ahead.

Yes she is the most talked about female wrestler, and can mint great business for the industry. The fact that WWE is trying to use her to market their women's division is a great thing.

But that's what WWE tried with Brock Lesnar, and that has cost them a lot in terms of MMA wrestlers coming to WWE as dominant champions.

Sitting in the middle of the ring, with hands at the back and waiting for an accomplished wrestler like Alexa Bliss to make a move, and then defeating the champion in a matter of a few minutes makes every other wrestler in the women's division puny and ineffective.

Ronda Rousey is portrayed as a people's champion who is really dominant and has everybody's support, but there is no proof that she has helped in boosting WWE's viewership in any way.

On top of that, WWE's Evolution Pay-Per-View ticket sale is reportedly low. What comes with Rousey's treatment as a very dominant force is the very idea that Lesnar is seen as one of the most hated wrestlers in WWE due to his sheer dominance.

There will be a time when either Rousey will lose her dominance like Asuka in the women's division, or has to do away with sporadic appearances. The very fact that Rousey is someone who can lift Triple H and topple the great legend down seems really unlikely to be defeated by any other female wrestler.

Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 34

The fact that the WWE Universe will get tired of watching Rousey win all her matches almost single-handedly, or become someone like Goldberg or Lesnar down the line, comes at a very huge cost.

It's just a few years away, the WWE Universe will support somebody else as the dominant force in the women's division, and that is going to harm Rousey's stature in WWE.