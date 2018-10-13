Opinion: WWE Monday Night Raw should invade SmackDown 1000

We're just 5 weeks away from Survivor Series 2018

WWE SmackDown 1000 is all set to be one of the historic shows the blue brand has ever produced. With a plethora legends in The Undertaker, Kane, Edge, Michelle McCool, Torrie Wilson, Teddy Long, Vickie Guerrero, Rey Mysterio and Evolution (Triple H, Ric Flair, Batista and Randy Orton) advertised for the show, it promises to be better than the RAW 25 show.

The chief reason behind RAW 25’s failure was that it focused only on nostalgia and progressed none of the storylines. Only a few SmackDown superstars were present at RAW 25, which led to the disappointment of fans.

However, the WWE Creative can avoid repeating the same mistake by having several stars of the RAW brand invade the 1000th episode of SmackDown Live in one of the most shocking ways ever. The writers can dedicate the first 90 minutes towards nostalgic memories and segments to give the WWE Universe a memorable episode.

In the last 15-20 minutes of the episode, when Shane O’ Mac would be out thanking the WWE Universe for their support throughout the B show’s journey, suddenly The Shield's music could hit, blowing the arena’s roof down.

Another reason WWE should play an invasion angle is that Triple H hasn’t been an integral part of the SmackDown brand in the past, and was a part of team RAW at last year’s Survivor Series. Whereas The Undertaker and Kane have played a prominent part in the show’s history.

This confrontation could further intensify the DX vs The Brothers of Destruction rivalry. The rumor-mill is running with the news of Crown Jewel being cancelled, which could lead to WWE announcing the tag team match-up as a RAW vs SmackDown match at Survivor Series 2018.

The Survivor Series PPV will have a build time of 2 weeks after WWE Crown Jewel, and if WWE wants to have a RAW vs SmackDown theme for the historical PPV, then SmackDown 1000 provides them the perfect opportunity to sow the seeds of the inter-brand rivalry.

Acting RAW GM Baron Corbin could also be rewarded for this, and maybe have one last chance to save his job at Survivor Series 2018 by leading team RAW.

RAW’s defeat may ultimately lead us to a match between Kurt Angle and The Lone Wolf at TLC.

The opportunities are endless for the booking team to better their RAW 25 performance at SmackDown 1000.

The aforementioned episode is bound to have higher viewership, and an invasion angle could help RAW bounce back in the ratings in the coming weeks. This year, RAW can put their counterparts “under siege” and set the stage for fireworks on 18 November 2018.