Opinion: WWE needs to push Tye Dillinger real quick

Shiraz Aslam FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 538 // 29 Jul 2018, 14:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Tye Dillinger

Tye Dillinger is one of the most popular and over stars on the roster with his 'Perfect 10' gimmick. His gimmick has been such a success that the WWE Universe keeps chanting 'Ten' during count-outs, even if Tye isn't in the match.

Tye has great passion and charisma for wrestling as well, having spent years on the Indy circuits and WWE's developmental territories. However, it's a shame that such a popular star barely gets time on television and is one of the most overlooked and underutilized superstars on the roster.

It was reported a few months ago that WWE keeps him off television to cease the ten chants that management considers annoying. Instead, it'd be wise if WWE capitalizes on Dillinger's overwhelming popularity and gives him the opportunities that he deserves.

Tye was promoted to the main roster in April 2017 after Wrestlemania 33. Since then, he's competed on the main pay-per-view card once at Hell in a Cell last October in a Triple Threat Match for the US title. He has been dumped to the pre-show many times in 2017 in meaningless matches against Aiden English. Tye has had negligible feuds with the likes of Aiden English and Baron Corbin. In fact, his most noteworthy achievement thus far has been his surprise entry at Royal Rumble 2017.

He has recently been involved in a few comedy segments with R-Truth and was squashed by Samoa Joe. Although The Perfect Ten deserves much better, he's still getting some TV time. Tye deserves to be a regular fixture in the mid-card, feuding with the likes of Rusev and Andrade Cien Almas.

With a paper-thin babyface roster, SmackDown needs a few babyfaces in the mid-card. Dillinger is one of those names that can easily fill in that void, he has all the tools to be a great babyface on SmackDown Live. He could gain some momentum and possibly contend for the US title as well. The only thing that Dillinger needs right now is some television time and something noteworthy to do.

Tye is a great talent, wasting him and his over gimmick would be a huge missed opportunity.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.