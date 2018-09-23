Opinion: WWE Super Show-Down will be a step up compared to all other recent PPVs

Nikhil Chauhan FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 529 // 23 Sep 2018, 23:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

WWE Super Show-Down

WWE Super Show-Down will take place on October 6 at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia. The kind of promotion that this live event cum PPV has received is nothing less than WrestleMania to be really honest. All the while Hell in a Cell was merely a week away, RAW was hell bent on promoting the Super Show-Down happening in Australia.

I personally feel that WWE Super Show-Down is going to be one of the best PPVs in recent times. The match card looks great and WWE has ensured for the first time a major appearance by The Undertaker in a PPV which is not WrestleMania. WWE has reached all the heights they can in order to promote this "one last time" match between The Undertaker and Triple H.

Yes, it's quite clear that WWE is trying to promote the company in Australia by holding "The Biggest Ever Live Event in Australia" and categorising it as a major PPV. WWE Super Show-Down boasts of an incredible match card where title changes seem quite evident, at least for the WWE Championship.

Post Super Show-Down Australia, WWE will walk on their new road to WrestleMania as either Daniel Bryan or The Miz will fight out their contention for the WWE Championship. WWE Super Show-Down Australia will also put an end to two of the major feuds of SmackDown Live to an extent.

It also looks like Buddy Murphy will finally put an end to Cedric Alexander's Cruiserweight Championship belt that Cedric has been holding ever since WrestleMania 34. There seems to be a lot at stake, and WWE has ensured great bookings for all the wrestlers we seem to have criticised WWE for with regards poor bookings in the past.

The Bar comprising of Sheamus and Cesaro will take on The New Day for the SmackDown Tag-Team Championship in what promises to be an interesting affair. Asuka will make her first major return after losing the SmackDown Women's Championship belt to Carmella.

The match between AJ Styles and Samoa Joe has a very interesting stipulation attached for the WWE Championship title bout. The return of John Cena who will pair with Bobby Lashley against Kevin Owens and Elias will be certainly interesting for the fans.

There is so much happening at Super Show-Down Australia that it looks like a WrestleMania event. Appearances from Kane and Shawn Michaels, and The Shield taking on the Dogs of War in a first Triple Threat Match between the two major stables of RAW only promises great content and amazing viewing experience. Truth be told, Super Show-Down Australia is going to be a step up from all the major PPVs of recent times.