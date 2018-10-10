Opinion: Why Nikki Bella Vs Ronda Rousey at Evolution is not the best booking?

Why is this even happening?

This past Monday on RAW, The Bella Twins turned heel by attacking RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey after their SuperShowDown rematch against The Riott Squad, thus setting up a match Rousey and Nikki Bella for the RAW Women's Championship at WWE's historic All-Women Pay-per-view, Evolution. This match will most likely be the main event of Evolution on October 28.

While Superstars like Bayley, Sasha Banks, and Ember Moon have to scratch and crawl their way to a title match, all the Bellas had to do was pretend to be friends with Rousey and be in her corner.

The Bellas-Rousey is devoid of any logic and the WWE seems to have missed another Golden opportunity to showcase their best female Superstars in this historic event called Evolution.

The Bellas have been in the WWE for more than a decade now but the Twins aren't exactly known for their in-ring skills.

One of the main reasons why they managed to stay relevant all these years is due to the lack of competition in the divas' era and their relationship with Daniel Bryan and John Cena.

Nikki, in particular, has made a lot of headlines while being in a relationship with Cena and her recent break-up with the Cenation Leader has been in the headlines for quite some time now.

In addition to that, the Twins have been an integral part of Total Divas since it's inception and their 'Total Bellas' Show was renewed by E! for another season.

There has no backstory to this storyline and considering that the WWE is presenting this event as one of a kind show, one would've expected to see a more concrete storyline for what is going to be the main event.

Instead of Nikki, WWE could've had someone like Ember Moon or Bayley feud with Rousey and challenge her at Evolution.

Given how talented these Superstars and Rousey's ever-growing repertoire of putting show-stealing matches, the main event could've been a cracker.

Heck, the company could've even have gone ahead with a Stephanie McMahon Vs Ronda Rousey match, which is something the fans are dying to see ever since the former UFC Champion crossed paths with the RAW Commissioner.

The history that these two ladies and the amount of bad blood they share on TV would've made this match an absolute must-watch.

Instead, the WWE has decided to put two of their most popular mainstream stars, Rousey and Nikki(I'm still not sure if she is a mainstream star), in a match which doesn't make any sense storyline wise and will most likely a below-average affair.