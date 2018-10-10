×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Opinion: Why Nikki Bella Vs Ronda Rousey at Evolution is not the best booking?

Sanjay Dutta
ANALYST
Feature
28   //    10 Oct 2018, 15:03 IST

Why is this even happening?
Why is this even happening?

This past Monday on RAW, The Bella Twins turned heel by attacking RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey after their SuperShowDown rematch against The Riott Squad, thus setting up a match Rousey and Nikki Bella for the RAW Women's Championship at WWE's historic All-Women Pay-per-view, Evolution. This match will most likely be the main event of Evolution on October 28.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

While Superstars like Bayley, Sasha Banks, and Ember Moon have to scratch and crawl their way to a title match, all the Bellas had to do was pretend to be friends with Rousey and be in her corner.

The Bellas-Rousey is devoid of any logic and the WWE seems to have missed another Golden opportunity to showcase their best female Superstars in this historic event called Evolution.

The Bellas have been in the WWE for more than a decade now but the Twins aren't exactly known for their in-ring skills.

One of the main reasons why they managed to stay relevant all these years is due to the lack of competition in the divas' era and their relationship with Daniel Bryan and John Cena.

Nikki, in particular, has made a lot of headlines while being in a relationship with Cena and her recent break-up with the Cenation Leader has been in the headlines for quite some time now. 

In addition to that, the Twins have been an integral part of Total Divas since it's inception and their 'Total Bellas' Show was renewed by E! for another season.

There has no backstory to this storyline and considering that the WWE is presenting this event as one of a kind show, one would've expected to see a more concrete storyline for what is going to be the main event.

Instead of Nikki, WWE could've had someone like Ember Moon or Bayley feud with Rousey and challenge her at Evolution.

Given how talented these Superstars and Rousey's ever-growing repertoire of putting show-stealing matches, the main event could've been a cracker.

Heck, the company could've even have gone ahead with a Stephanie McMahon Vs Ronda Rousey match, which is something the fans are dying to see ever since the former UFC Champion crossed paths with the RAW Commissioner.

The history that these two ladies and the amount of bad blood they share on TV would've made this match an absolute must-watch.

Instead, the WWE has decided to put two of their most popular mainstream stars, Rousey and Nikki(I'm still not sure if she is a mainstream star), in a match which doesn't make any sense storyline wise and will most likely a below-average affair. 


Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Evolution 2018 Nikki Bella Ronda Rousey Leisure Reading
Sanjay Dutta
ANALYST
WWE News: Ronda Rousey vs. Nikki Bella announced for...
RELATED STORY
Six Potentially Brilliant Opponents for Ronda Rousey at...
RELATED STORY
SK's Take on WWE's unexpected Evolution main event rumors...
RELATED STORY
10 WWE Evolution rumors the WWE Universe should know
RELATED STORY
Predicting the rest of the Evolution card after Super...
RELATED STORY
What if Ronda Rousey faces Charlotte at Evolution?
RELATED STORY
Fantasy booking the entire WWE Evolution PPV match card
RELATED STORY
WWE Evolution 2018: Three Matches That Might Headline The...
RELATED STORY
WWE Evolution: Predicting the match card after Hell in a...
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons Why an All-Women's-PPV (Evolution) Is The Right...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us