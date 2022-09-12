Which NFL team did WWE Superstar Top Dolla play for?

WWE Superstar Top Dolla (real-life AJ Francis), alongside Ashante "Thee" Adonis and B-Fab, are part of one of the hottest teams in pro wrestling, Hit Row. But did you know he was an NFL player for half a decade?

Top Dolla's NFL career started in 2013 with the Miami Dolphins. He stayed with the Dolphins for two years with a short spell for the New England Patriots in their practice squad.

In November 2015, Francis signed for the Seattle Seahawks, and fourteen days later, he was promoted to the active roster. His time with the Seahawks lasted only a year, and he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2016. Unfortunately, that stint lasted a few months, and Dolla signed for the Washington Redskins in October 2016.

He was a part of the Redskins roster for two years, constantly going back and forth between the practice squad and the main team roster. In May 2018, he signed for the New York Giants in his final stint as an NFL player and was released in September.

In 2020, he joined WWE and made his televised NXT debut in May 2021. Later that year, Top Dolla and other members of Hit Row were drafted to SmackDown. Unfortunately, in November 2021, the group was released from WWE.

WWE Superstar Top Dolla reveals details regarding Hit Row's return to the Company

Since Triple H took over the creative of the company, we have seen many previously-released stars return to the company. Johnny Gargano, Iyo Sky, Dakota Kai, and Braun Strowman are a few names who have made their return to the company.

However, one of the most loved returns was that of Hit Row.

In an interview with Busted Open Radio, Top Dolla revealed the details of the group's return to the company. He further revealed that The Game got on a Zoom call to chalk out a plan as soon as the group signaled their availability.

"He [Triple H] was like, 'How fast can I act and get you guys here?' This was on Wednesday of last week. 'If you really want us, we can be there tomorrow.' We ended up having a Zoom call with him, the three of us, and planned out what would happen the next couple of days."

Hit Row is currently in the midst of a storyline with Los Lotharios, The Street Profits, and Maximum Male Models. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for the talented trio.

During their initial run with the company, the group had a fourth member in Isaiah "Swerve" Scott. However, he is now plying his trade in All Elite Wrestling under the ring name Swerve Strickland and is the current AEW Tag Team Champion.

