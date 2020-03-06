Orange Cassidy cuts a promo after AEW goes off air

Orange doesn't just try, he can also speak (Pic Source: AEW)

If there was anyone who was a revelation at AEW Revolution, it was Orange Cassidy. The King of Sloth Style has barely uttered a word since his debut in the company, but has gained a lot of popularity for his lack of in-ring work.

At Revolution, his match with Pac was the most entertaining on the card, and it probably got him more over than anyone would have thought.

Cassidy's feud looks set to continue as he and The Best Friends were destroyed by Pac and The Lucha Brothers. Together they call themselves The Death Triangle, and the group is seemingly another trio hell-bent on destruction.

As stated, Cassidy has barely spoken a word on AEW Dynamite besides putting his hands in his pockets ever so slowly. So it makes sense that the fans would hear him speak in Denver after AEW went off the air (or at least, that is what it looks like).

Orange Cassidy speaks! First time in AEW!?! pic.twitter.com/boVyVGo6nb — Jonn Tratton (@JSmaddis) March 5, 2020

The man did it in true Freshly Squeezed fashion!

Cassidy is one of AEW's secret weapons, as shown by his ability to go bell-to-bell with Pac in a way that many didn't think possible. He may have his critics but the fans don't seem to care either way. They just can't get enough of the Freshly Squeezed one.