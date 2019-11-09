Orange Cassidy hilariously mimics Batista's entrance [Video]

Batista and Cassidy

All Elite Wrestling Superstar Orange Cassidy recently made an appearance at Starrcast IV, and came out in his own unique manner. Cassidy came up on the stage as WWE veteran Batista's music blared on the speakers, with Cassidy mimicking The Animal's mannerisms in a hilarious visual.

Cassidy's hilarious gimmick

Cassidy has come a long way from when he was nothing more than a popular indie name. At present, he is signed with All Elite Wrestling, and the association has been aiding him in bagging mainstream exposure. Cassidy's character is of a guy who is incredibly lazy, and this demeanor results in a string of amusing sequences inside the squared circle. Cassidy's unwillingness to do much in the ring shouldn't be taken as him lacking talent. The ones who have seen Cassidy wrestle in the indies are aware of the fact that he is an incredible performer and is fully capable of having a great match.

Recently, Cassidy garnered mainstream attention when one of his videos was shared by comedian Chris D'Elia on Twitter.

Cassidy mimics Batista

Cassidy recently made an appearance at the Starrcast IV event. He came out on the stage as WWE legend Batista's music hit, and mimicked the former World Champion's entrance as best as he could. Cassidy didn't forget to add his own unique mannerisms to the entrance. Check out Cassidy's entrance on THIS LINK.

Cassidy's in-ring talent and his ability to make people laugh with his hilarious antics are getting recognized on a much larger scale, now that he is a part of AEW. What are your thoughts on Cassidy? Are you a fan of his gimmick?

