Original 2020 Dusty Classic plans for the Grizzled Young Veterans revealed - Reports

The Grizzled Young Veterans (Zack Gibson and James Drake) have reached the finals in the two most recent Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournaments. Their performance at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day impressed many fans. They lost this match, and they also came up short in 2020. But a new report suggests that the team was slated to win the Dusty Cup last year.

According to Fightful Select, the Grizzled Young Veterans have been impressing many people backstage in NXT since their arrival on the black-and-gold brand. As a result, Gibson and Drake were pencilled in to win the prestigious tournament in 2020.

According to the same report, plans surrounding the 2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic surrounding the Grizzled Young Veterans were charged. The original plan called the Grizzled Young Veterans to win the tournament instead of the eventual winners, The BroserWeights.

Apparently, the plans in NXT were changed because the duo of Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne quickly became a popular team. For this reason, the creative team decided to have The Broserweights win the tournament.

Grizzled AF.



Pictures you can hear 🔜🔥 pic.twitter.com/T2QF4Y2ukE — Zack Gibson (@ZackGibson01) February 16, 2021

Following their victory, The BroserWeights won the NXT Tag Team Championships from the Undisputed ERA. The duo held the titles for 86 days. For the last few weeks of their reign, Timothy Thatcher replaced Pete Dunne. (Dunne was unable to travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic.) After they dropped the titles, Matt Riddle moved to the main roster, and he also dropped his first name.

The work of both the Grizzled Young Veterans and MSK in the Dusty Classic was praised by Triple H

Grizzled Young Veterans and MSK put on a great match

Following the finals of the Dusty Classic tournament at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day, Triple H took to social media and praised both teams. Discussing the final match on his Twitter account, Triple H described them as classic tag teams.

"Both #MSK and #GYV are true tag teams. They work together, they rely on each other, they WIN together... they lose together. This year’s #DustyClassic has highlighted just how good this division is and the level you to need to perform at to have your name on that trophy."

Advertisement

Both #MSK and #GYV are true tag teams. They work together, they rely on each other, they WIN together... they lose together. This year’s #DustyClassic has highlighted just how good this division is and the level you to need to perform at to have your name on that trophy. https://t.co/6uLBBbonEo — Triple H (@TripleH) February 15, 2021

MSK have been granted a shot at the NXT Tag Team Championshp against Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch. The Grizzled Young Veterans will likely aim to get a title shot of their own sooner rather than later.

What did you think of this year's tournament? Share your thoughts in the comments below.