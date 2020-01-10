Original Royal Rumble plan for Brock Lesnar reportedly canceled by WWE

Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman.

This year's Royal Rumble is shaping up to be one of the most unpredictable Rumbles in years and a lot of that has to do with Brock Lesnar's surprising inclusion in the men's battle royal.

The WWE Champion will enter the Royal Rumble match as the 1st entrant and many rumors are going around regarding the direction that the company has for him.

However, it appears that Lesnar was never supposed to be in the Rumble match in the first place.

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue opened up on Brock Lesnar's original role at Royal Rumble in the latest edition of Sportskeeda's Dropkick DiSKussions podcast with host Korey Gunz.

Colohue reiterated his earlier report about The Beast originally being slated to have a rematch against Cain Velasquez at the PPV.

However, the company reportedly lost faith in the former UFC Champion and the match was nixed.

Here's what Tom had to say:

I have mentioned in a previous report for Sportskeeda that the initial plan was for the Royal Rumble to feature another Cain Velasquez match or at least, Cain Velasquez would still be competing with Lesnar at some point. There was a little bit of loss of faith in Velasquez, so that could be at play here.

Colohue went on to reveal later on in the podcast that something may have gone wrong which may have forced WWE to put Lesnar in the Royal Rumble match.

We aren't complaining as having The Beast in the Rumble match looks like a very clever decision on paper. It's certainly better than a rubber match between Velasquez and Lesnar.

The possibilities are endless when it comes to the booking of the match as the company can build up Lesnar's WrestleMania match in a very compelling way.

They can also put his eventual 'Mania opponent over in the match. Who will it be? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.