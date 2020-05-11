Otis and Asuka win the Money in the Bank briefcases

What a win!

In what was a night full of surprises and another cinematic masterpiece from WWE, Otis and Asuka won the Men's and Women's Money In The Bank briefcases and will now challenge for the top titles of their choice.

The match was chaotic from the get-go as all 12 Superstars fought all over the WWE Headquarters as they made their way to the rooftop. There were many hilarious spots, special appearances and even Superstars getting thrown off the rooftop, but it was The Empress of Tomorrow and Otis who got their hands on the briefcases.

Huge opportunity for Otis and Asuka

It is safe to say that Otis and Asuka are two of the most popular Superstars in WWE at the moment. Both of them had some serious momentum going into the PPV. Asuka's appearances on RAW has had the WWE Universe buzzing with many feeling that she needed to get a big push.

The Otis and Mandy Rose storyline has been the best thing on SmackDown for quite some time now and this win solidifies the Heavy Machinery member's position as a top Superstar on the Blue brand.

Asuka will now be confronted by Becky Lynch tomorrow on RAW while Otis can celebrate and take his time before making a decision.

We at Sportskeeda congratulate both of them on their victories tonight.