Otis reacts to the passing of former WWE star Brodie Lee (Luke Harper)

WWE Superstar Otis recently posted a tweet remembering Brodie Lee, and revealed that Lee accepted Heavy Machinery right away in the locker room.

AEW star Brodie Lee, known as Luke Harper in WWE, has passed away at the age of 41 due to lung issues. There are many within the industry who are shaken to the core over the tragedy, and WWE Superstar Otis is certainly one of them.

Otis penned a heartfelt message remembering Brodie Lee on his official Twitter handle.

Otis stated that he looked up to Brodie while he was trying to make a name for himself in the business. He further revealed that Lee immediately accepted Heavy Machinery in the locker room, back when Otis and Tucker were newbies.

I Looked Up to you a lot while I was gettin into Wrestling



Excepted TUCKy and I right away in the Locker Room



THANK YOU for always giving advice about the Profession and Life



YOU ARE a F’n GREAT MAN

Rest Easy In Heaven 🙏🏻 Brother 🍻 pic.twitter.com/FVBPaWYpvz — OTIS (Dozer) (@otiswwe) December 27, 2020

Otis unfortunately never got to share a ring with Brodie Lee

Back when Brodie Lee was wrestling on WWE TV on a regular basis, Otis hadn't become a popular name yet. The duo never got to wrestle each other in WWE. Lee was barely used on WWE TV in 2019, and was actively trying to part ways and look for greener pastures outside the WWE umbrella.

Otis gained popularity earlier this year when he got into a love triangle storyline with Dolph Ziggler and Mandy Rose. In a matter of months, he was dating Rose and holding the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Around the same time, Brodie Lee was doing well for himself in AEW as the leader of The Dark Order. As Otis mentioned in his tweet, Lee helped him with crucial advice in regards to pro-wrestling. He would certainly be proud of how far Otis has come in such a short amount of time.