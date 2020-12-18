Otis reveals what he has in common with Vince McMahon

Otis has revealed that he has a good relationship with Vince McMahon behind the scenes in WWE. The 2020 Money in the Bank winner says he and McMahon both enjoy listening to AC/DC, while they regularly talk about red meat and steak.

In December 2018, Otis moved from Triple H’s NXT brand to McMahon’s RAW and SmackDown shows. Since then, the former Heavy Machinery member has become a prominent figure on WWE television.

Speaking to WWE on FOX’s Ryan Satin, Otis made it clear that the WWE Chairman is a fan of his work.

“One thing in common we have, we love AC/DC, man,” Otis said. “We rock out to that stuff all the time. Talk about red meat and steak. The funny thing is when he comes to you and it’s either he wanted to see something or he loves something. He just has that one ‘[guttural sound].’ He gets you all fired up, man. I call it the Vince McMahon Grr. You know you done good if you got that grr, man.”

Ohhh YEAAA…



it’s goodbye time for 2020!



I’m COMINNNNNNN’ 👉🏻 2021!



Happy Holidays to all!



MERRY CHRISTMAS 🎄✊🏻#WWEHoliday pic.twitter.com/GcCcokJjoU — OTIS (Dozer) (@otiswwe) December 16, 2020

Otis said he once misunderstood a request from Vince McMahon to march down the ramp during his entrance. The 28-year-old thought his boss wanted him to march a couple of times, but McMahon wanted him to march all the way to the ring. Once he perfected the march, Otis said he received the “Vince McMahon Grr” when he returned backstage.

Otis’ current WWE storyline

Chad Gable is Otis' new tag team partner

Otis recently formed an alliance on SmackDown with one of his real-life best friends, Chad Gable. The two men were defeated by Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura on the latest episode of SmackDown.

This year’s WWE TLC pay-per-view is set to take place on Sunday, December 20. As of the time of writing, Otis is not currently scheduled to compete in a match on the show.