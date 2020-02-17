Outside interference proves to be a deciding factor in first-ever NXT Women's Street Fight match at TakeOver: Portland

Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai faced each other in a Street Fight match at NXT TakeOver: Portland

The bitter rivalry between two former best friends Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai came to a head at tonight's TakeOver: Portland as both Superstars faced each other in a brutal Street Fight match. It seemed as if things were going in Nox's favor but a surprise outside interference from Raquel Gonzalez, who previously went by the name of Reina Gonzalez, helped Kai to pick up the win.

Is this #WWENXT's newest power alliance?@DakotaKai_WWE takes the W from tonight's Street Fight... with the help of Raquel González! #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/5n5tLu3U34 — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 17, 2020

Tegan Nox vs. Dakota Kai

The bad-blood between Nox and Kai is said to have started during last year's TakeOver: WarGames when Kai betrayed her friend Nox by viciously attacking her surgically repaired knee during the first-ever Women's WarGames match and put her out of competition for months.

After Tegan Nox returned, both Superstars faced each other during the January 29 episode of NXT and Nox got away with a victory after an outside help from Candice LeRae. Nox looked forward to picking up another win tonight on TakeOver: Portland and also dish out some punishment to her once best friend in the form of Kai who lay prone on a table with a chair wrapped around her neck.

As Nox climbed the top rope to finish off Kai and possible her career, Raquel Gonzalez appeared out of nowhere and pushed off Nox who fell on the table which allowed Dakota Kai to pick up the pinfall victory.

As to why Gonzalez helped Kai is anyone's guess because Kai herself looked confused as did much of the WWE Universe.