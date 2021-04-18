"Over a 1000"- Sin Cara shows off his insane mask collection [Exclusive]

Former WWE Superstar Sin Cara, aka Cinta De Oro, was kind enough to give a close look at his mask collection during his latest interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda.

Sin Cara boasted a wide variety of masks during his stint on WWE TV. He was quite popular among young fans, courtesy of his high-flying ability and his exciting attire.

Sin Cara was asked about his mask collection during his latest interview with Sportskeeda and he revealed that he owns over a thousand masks. Cara then gave our viewers a look at his mask collection that's impressive to say the least.

"Probably over a thousand. I have one here, Sin Cara one. And I'll show you a little bit before... there are all worn by other wrestlers that I admired when I was a little kid and those are some of mine. I'll show you a little bit... these are the Sin Cara ones (points to one of the shelves). I have collected a lot of masks since I was a little kid."

Sin Cara has talked in detail about his masks in the past

Sin Cara's mask is quite possibly the most important piece of attire that he wears during his wrestling matches. It's what sets him apart from others and it also holds personal value to him as a Mexican wrestler. Here's Sin Cara opening up on whether he would ever return to wrestling without a mask:

"To be honest, I feel at home when I wear a mask. I feel at peace. Without it, I feel like I’m missing something. It’s crazy to think that way, but it becomes part of you when you’re wearing a mask. The funny thing about it is Eddie Guerrero was the first one ever in professional wrestling to take the mask off voluntarily. He used to wrestle under a mask, and he was successful without wearing a mask. But I love wearing a mask. For Eddie, though, it was important he took it off. I don’t mind not being recognized. I want people to recognize the mask, not me."

What do you think of Sin Cara's mask collection? Would you like to see him have another run in WWE in the future?