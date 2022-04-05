Pat Buck quits WWE after producing the main event of WrestleMania 38

WrestleMania 38 main event producer Pat Buckridge has parted ways with WWE.

Buckridge, professionally known as Pat Buck, produced the biggest WrestleMania match of all time between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar last night. The match has received some criticism from fans due to its flat ending.

Apart from Sunday's main event, he also produced the bout between Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey that saw the Queen retain her SmackDown Women's Championship.

According to a report from PWInsider, the former NYWC Heavyweight Champion informed World Wrestling Entertainment this afternoon that he has decided to move on. The news circulating is that Buck feels he has achieved his goals of producing main events on The Showcase of the Immortals and now wants to spend time with his family.

It's also been mentioned that the packed schedule of the company is not allowing the producer to focus on his personal responsibilities. Apart from plying his trade as a producer, he also looked after talent relations and scouted potential stars for the brand.

According to the report, Buck has already been released and will not be present at tonight's RAW taping.

Pat Buck penned a deal with WWE in the year 2019

Buck, the owner of WrestlePro in New Jersey, signed with World Wrestling Entertainment in 2019.

The 38-year-old also runs the Create-A-Pro Wrestling Academies in New Jersey and Long Island with former WWE wrestler Brian Myers. After signing in 2019, Buck was temporarily released by the company on April 15, 2020 due to budget cuts. The on-screen official was again signed in June.

Keeping his backstage role aside, "Cactus Pat" is also a famous name on the independent wrestling circuit. He's performed for the likes of DDT, WrestlePro and Pro Wrestling Syndicate.

