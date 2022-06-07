Pat McAfee sheds light on his absence from Hell in a Cell

Pat McAfee recently gave details about his absence from the SmackDown commentary team this past Sunday at Hell in a Cell.

Compared to many others within WWE, the former NFL star has various ventures outside of the company, most notably his YouTube series The Pat McAfee Show. Despite his external obligations, many fans wondered why Pat was absent from Hell In A Cell this past Sunday.

Speaking on his show, McAfee stated that he missed Sunday's premium live event in Chicago because SmackDown only had a single match on the show.

"I was not at Hell in a Cell, SmackDown only had one match and all parties agreed that it was probably not worth the trip to Chicago and back for that. It ended up being a 13-minute match." (H/T EWrestling News)

🗣 Let’s Go Cap I will not be at #HIAC this evening..With only 1 #SmackDAHN match, all parties agreed that it didn’t make sense to go.. @MichaelCole will be REPRESENTING thoughI can’t wait to watch🗣 Let’s Go Zeke🗣 Let’s Go Cap I will not be at #HIAC this evening..With only 1 #SmackDAHN match, all parties agreed that it didn’t make sense to go.. @MichaelCole will be REPRESENTING thoughI can’t wait to watch🗣 Let’s Go Zeke🗣 Let’s Go Cap https://t.co/LwAN2U1pla

The one SmackDown match that WWE and McAfee decided he did not need to attend was the No Holds Barred contest between Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss. The upstart picked up a hard-earned victory on Sunday.

Pat McAfee on Cody Rhodes' injury

Despite him not commentating at Hell in a Cell, McAfee, like the rest of the WWE Universe, was watching the action unfold at home.

One moment that caught everyone's eye at the premium live event was the gruesome pectoral tear of The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes @CodyRhodes For the love of the game For the love of the game

During the most recent edition of The Pat McAfee Show, the SmackDown announcer praised Rhodes for getting through his match at Hell in a Cell despite the setback.

"I thought it was all work, especially going into Hell in a Cell. I thought it was something to set up something. When he took his jacket off…that must have hurt so bad. Congrats, Cody. That’ll be a toughness conversation fodder forever. Good for him." (H/T EWrestling News)

Despite his horrific injury, Rhodes' determination and drive shone through once again as he was able to defeat Seth Rollins inside the Satanic structure.

