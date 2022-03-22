"A dream come true" - Pat McAfee on his appearance on RAW 

Former NFL punter and current WWE commentator Pat McAfee made his debut appearance on RAW this past Monday night.

Since his arrival in WWE, McAfee has served as a commentator on both NXT and SmackDown. However, last night, Pat showed up on the red brand as he looked to get in the face of his WrestleMania opponent, Austin Theory.

After the show, McAfee spoke to Sarah Schreiber on RAW Talk, where the American star stated how he always dreamed about being a part of WWE's longest-running weekly show.

"It is an absolute honour to be here. This is my first time ever on RAW. You know I've been on as a fan before, a spectator but getting an opportunity to be a part of RAW was a dream come true." From (2:45 to 2:56)

Having impressed in the few matches he has wrestled, fans are eagerly awaiting to see what McAfee will do when he faces off against Austin Theory at WrestleMania 38.

Pat McAfee is getting in shape to face Austin Theory

Despite sitting behind the commentary desk for most of his WWE career, McAfee is no stranger to pushing his body to the absolute limit.

As a former NFL player, Pat McAfee spent many years in peak physical condition. The SmackDown announcer will have to get back into tip-top shape to put on a competitive performance against Austin Theory.

Continuing his conversation with Sarah Schreiber, McAfee spoke about how he trains multiple times a day to get into the best shape of his life.

"At WrestleMania I'm preparing day and night, two a day, three days, eating healthy getting back into the best shape of my life. So I can beat the hell at Austin Theory." From (3:58 to 4:09)

Despite Pat's intense training regimen, many have Austin Theory as the favorite heading into their WrestleMania showdown.

