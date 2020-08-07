Create
Pat McAfee responds to Adam Cole's NXT TakeOver challenge

Pat McAfee and Adam Cole
Modified 07 Aug 2020, 04:13 IST
During Wednesday night's episode of NXT, former NXT Champion Adam Cole and former NFL player and sometimes NXT broadcaster Pat McAfee got into an altercation. Again. This, time, however, it looks like it's leading to an actual match.

Last night on #wwenxt I was forced to kick Adam Cole’s head off of his body.. I didn’t want to do it obviously, I actually wanted to be friends with the guy, which I thought we were to be completely honest, i thought we cleared it all up yesterday in a very professional cordial conversation... then when something went sideways and he ASSAULTED me with a water bottle.. I quickly realized at that moment that he was no longer friend but now... BIG TIME FOE.. We got into it, I knock him out, I get physically kicked out of the building by @tripleh and everybody else in there (not hospitable at all BTW) and then I wake up this morning to @tripleh and @espngreeny chatting about Adam Cole would like to officially challenge me to an ACTUAL MATCH at TakeOver in.. 🗣2 WEEKS.. I’m currently on every vitamin in the region... 🗣 2 WEEKS.. Adam Cole’s been a Wrestler for 12 years and has accomplished everything in the business.... 🗣 2 WEEKS.. Everybody in that building wanted me dead and out of there and now I’m being asked to walk back in there and fight their best guy, their “King” in... 🗣 2 WEEKS.... Well.. Tim and Sally McAfee didn’t raise a punkass bitch. Somehow, someway Adam Cole will eat another boot on August 22nd.. I officially accept. Predictions in the comments please.. Let’s get to work 🗣🗣⚡️⚡️⚡️

Pat McAfee apparently crosses the line

Following Cole's storming off of Pat McAfee's podcast the previous week, the two seemed to have resolved their differences backstage during last night's episode of NXT.

However, during the NXT Tag Team Championship match between Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly against champions Imperium, McAfee joined the commentary team and continued to make derogatory remarks about Cole, all under the guise of "joking around." It got to be so much that WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix had to leave the booth.

Once Cole got wind of what McAfee was saying — he was standing only 20 feet away — things went haywire.

Of course, this animosity between the two has gone back for a couple of years now.

So, we're not only going to finally see Pat McAfee in a WWE ring for the first time, but it looks like we're going to get that Adam Cole/Undisputed ERA face turn that WWE seems to have been wanting to do before moving the faction over to SmackDown or RAW.

There's no doubt that Pat McAfee loves pro wrestling and WWE and would give everything he has into a match. But, even if it turns out he's an absolute dud in the ring, there's nobody better on the NXT roster to carry him to an entertaining match than Adam Cole. WWE confirmed the match on Thursday afternoon.

WWE NXT TakeOver XXX, which was originally scheduled to take place in Boston, MA, will be held in the WWE Performance Center on August 22.

Published 07 Aug 2020, 04:13 IST
