Pat McAfee responds to Adam Cole's NXT TakeOver challenge

During Wednesday night's episode of NXT, former NXT Champion Adam Cole and former NFL player and sometimes NXT broadcaster Pat McAfee got into an altercation. Again. This, time, however, it looks like it's leading to an actual match.

Pat McAfee apparently crosses the line

Following Cole's storming off of Pat McAfee's podcast the previous week, the two seemed to have resolved their differences backstage during last night's episode of NXT.

However, during the NXT Tag Team Championship match between Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly against champions Imperium, McAfee joined the commentary team and continued to make derogatory remarks about Cole, all under the guise of "joking around." It got to be so much that WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix had to leave the booth.

Once Cole got wind of what McAfee was saying — he was standing only 20 feet away — things went haywire.

Of course, this animosity between the two has gone back for a couple of years now.

So, we're not only going to finally see Pat McAfee in a WWE ring for the first time, but it looks like we're going to get that Adam Cole/Undisputed ERA face turn that WWE seems to have been wanting to do before moving the faction over to SmackDown or RAW.

Let me make this crystal clear for everyone, especially you @PatMcAfeeShow...Hunter is the one who can make this match happen, but I will be the one kicking your ass at #TakeOverXXX...if you’re as bad as you think you are, accept. I dare you. — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) August 6, 2020

There's no doubt that Pat McAfee loves pro wrestling and WWE and would give everything he has into a match. But, even if it turns out he's an absolute dud in the ring, there's nobody better on the NXT roster to carry him to an entertaining match than Adam Cole. WWE confirmed the match on Thursday afternoon.

WWE NXT TakeOver XXX, which was originally scheduled to take place in Boston, MA, will be held in the WWE Performance Center on August 22.