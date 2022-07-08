"I appreciate you" - Pat McAfee takes to Twitter with huge praise for WWE colleague 

WWE SmackDown announcer Pat McAfee has taken to social media to praise his commentary table colleague Michael Cole.

McAfee has been with WWE since 2018, when he began appearing on the NXT brand during its black-and-gold era. He also competed in a War Games match during his time on the developmental show. In 2021, Pat was moved to the SmackDown commentary table next to Michael Cole, a man who has been an announcer for WWE since the Attitude Era. Cole has been the voice of WWE since the late-2000s, and the chemistry between him and McAfee is obvious.

McAfee recently signed a multi-year extension to his contract with WWE. The news prompted Cole to take to Twitter and praise McAfee both for his work as a commentator and as a person. He also expressed his excitement to work with him in the coming years.

Pat McAfee responded to this with a Tweet of his own, where he told Cole that he appreciated him, and added a goat emoji to imply that Mike was the greatest of all time.

"Man.. I appreciate you Let’s keep it goin" McAfee wrote.

When is Pat McAfee's next match in WWE?

Although Pat McAfee is regularly situated at the commentary table, he is also an active in-ring performer.

Pat competed in the aforementioned War Games match on NXT, but has also performed on WWE's main roster. He took on Theory, who still had a first name at the time, at WrestleMania 38 at the request of Vince McMahon. He defeated Theory with a roll-up.

McAfee will next enter the ring at the upcoming SummerSlam premium live event, where he will take on Happy Corbin.

It will be interesting to see if McAfee wins this match. You can read more about him by clicking here.

