Paul Heyman to betray Roman Reigns in favor of legendary 8-time WWE champion following CM Punk's return? Exploring the possibility

Roman Reigns has exerted dominance over WWE for over 1000 days, owing to the vital assistance of Paul Heyman and The Bloodline. However, there is a chance that Heyman will cut ties with Reigns in favor of eight-time champion CM Punk.

CM Punk made his long-awaited return at the Survivor Series 2023 Premium Live Event. He then graced fans with his presence on the subsequent episode of RAW.

During his captivating promo, Punk made a notable reference to Paul Heyman that could add an intriguing layer to the WWE programming in the coming weeks. This could result in Heyman severing ties with Reigns and aligning himself with The Straight Edge Superstar again.

Heyman played a significant role in shaping CM Punk's career. Their bond traces back to Punk's initial days in WWE's developmental territory, OVW. Heyman had taken on the role of booker at the time, cementing their bond.

In the summer of 2012, Punk decided to turn heel and enlisted Heyman as his advocate, solidifying their official relationship. This union proved to be a perfect blend, as The Wiseman introduced a fresh dimension to The Best in the World's persona and overall portrayal.

Heyman might restore that link with Punk and betray Roman Reigns as the story of The Bloodline's demise begins. Heyman's treachery might pave the way for a future confrontation between CM Punk and Roman Reigns. It remains to be seen whether the scenario above will occur, as it is only speculation at the moment. Fans will have to watch and wait.

Roman Reigns and CM Punk reportedly had real-life heat

WWE could take advantage of the current opportunity and arrange a match between CM Punk and Roman Reigns, possibly at the 2024 Royal Rumble event. Given the reported underlying hatred between Punk and Reigns that dates back to Reigns' initial days in WWE, the act of Paul Heyman abandoning Reigns in favor of Punk might be an effective selling point.

During an interview with the Load Management podcast, Roman Reigns disclosed that Punk presented challenges when working together during the initial stages of The Shield's journey. However, Reigns expressed his willingness to collaborate if there is a captivating narrative to share and if it resonates with the fans.

"If you've watched wrestling for the past 10 to 15 years and you love it and it's like within your blood, then you probably have some kind of feelings about that guy. I know I do, you know. Just by doing one of these things he made my job a lot harder over, you know, five-10 years ago. But if it's something that the fans can get behind and that it can really make them, you know, sink their teeth into the product and really, you know, dive into the creative with us, I'm willing to do it."

Punk has an extensive background with both Heyman and Reigns. Unveiling his alliance with Heyman or costing Reigns in a way that makes The Wise Man understand the necessity of seeking opportunities elsewhere would serve as a fitting addition to The Bloodline saga.

