Paul Heyman needs to have a private talk with Roman Reigns behind The Rock's back to discuss an important matter

Paul Heyman needs to have a conversation with Roman Reigns in a private setting.

During the latest episode of SmackDown, The Rock finally acknowledged The Tribal Chief. The Brahma Bull laid down a massive challenge that would see him and Reigns taking on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a tag team match at WrestleMania XL. The Bloodline then stood tall together in the ring while raising their fingers in the air.

The Rock made the 'L' sign this time around as well. The Great One made the same gesture after officially joining The Bloodline recently. This time, however, Paul Heyman noticed the same and was visibly worried.

Many fans have been speculating that The Rock could betray Roman Reigns and help Cody finish the story at WrestleMania this year. The People's Champion's 'L' gesture could certainly come into play later in the story. Heyman needs to do what is essential as soon as possible and have a private conversation with Reigns without informing The Rock.

Heyman needs to point out to Reigns that The Rock made the 'L' gesture while posing with The Bloodline. The Wiseman also needs to tell Reigns that The Rock was looking at him when he said that he would make sure 'Cody' comes out of WrestleMania a loser.

Roman Reigns vs. The Rock in the works? Exploring the possibility

WWE might start working on a feud between Roman Reigns and The Rock soon. If fan speculation holds any weight, The Brahma Bull just might betray The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania XL and side with Cody Rhodes, thus kicking off a feud with The Bloodline that would eventually come to an end at next year's WrestleMania.

The Rock vs. Reigns will be hands down the biggest dream match in recent history if it comes to fruition. After Cody finishes the story, fans would love to see these two real-life cousins go at it in a blockbuster match worthy of being the main event of WrestleMania 41.

Is The Rock cooking something right under Roman Reigns' nose? Sound off!