Payback 2020 Results: WWE Women's Tag Team match ends with epic spot

WWE Superstars Sasha Banks and Bayley lost their Women's Tag Team Championships to Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax after an epic match. Baszler won the titles for her team via double submission and forced the best friend duo to tap out.

Ahead of the pay-per-view, it was evident that WWE are heading closer to the beginning of the much-anticipated feud between Sasha Banks and Bayley. It now appears that this might have been the final straw in the mix.

After losing her RAW Women's Championship last week and the tag team title this week, Banks now has no gold left with her. However, Bayley is still the SmackDown Women's Champion.

If anything, this will now lead to a title match between Sasha Banks and Bayley on the blue brand. As for Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, they managed to set their differences aside and worked well together. They are now the new Women's Tag Team Champions in WWE and will defend their titles across all the three brands.

The WWE Women's Tag Team Match at Payback 2020

As soon as the title match at WWE Payback 2020 started, Shayna Baszler immediately tagged herself in and went on to lay a vicious attack on Sasha Banks. After struggling for a while, Banks and Bayley finally managed to gain their momentum.

Banks managed to attack Nia Jax in her knee which left Baszler isolated inside the ring. Banks and Bayley continued to take control of the match until Nia Ja got up and brutalised Banks by repeatedly throwing her into the barricade.

Back inside the ring, Banks and Bayley teamed up and synchronised their blows that allowed them to hold Jax down for a near pinfall. Soon after that, Baszler made her way back inside the ring.

She single-handedly caught Banks in a Muta Lock and held Bayley in a Kirifuda Clutch to make both the champions submit simultaneously. With this, Shayna Baszler picked a huge win over Banks and Bayley to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles for herself and Jax.

The result of this match will have a huge influence on a few WWE storylines. But most importantly, it will be interesting to see how this will impact the relationship between Sasha Banks and Bayley.