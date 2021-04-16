Peyton Royce released by WWE

WWE recently announced its latest set of releases, and among them was Peyton Royce. This follows the news that her former tag team partner Billie Kay had also been let-go. Upon the release of Royce, WWE put out the following statement:

"WWE has come to terms on the release of Peyton Royce. We wish her the best in all of her future endeavors."

The IIconics won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 35, just under two years ago. The pair dethroned inaugural champions Sasha Banks and Bayley to take the titles.

— WWE (@WWE) April 15, 2021

In 2020, it was thought that Peyton Royce would be getting a push in WWE following the break up of The IIconics. However, this never seemed to come to fruition. The split was something that was not well received by fans of the pair.

Following the split, Royce moved to RAW. She was part of the Women's Survivor Series team back in November 2020 and even scored a pin on former SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley.

Peyton Royce is one of many WWE Superstars who have been released today

Peyton Royce is just the latest on the list of names to be released today. Like Royce and Kay, five-time WWE Women's Champion Mickie James has departed the company.

Also named in the releases are Chelsea Green, Tucker, Kalisto, Bo Dallas, and Wesley Blake. A name on the list of releases that shocked fans was Samoa Joe, who appeared on commentary at WrestleMania 37 over the weekend.

Today's releases come on the year anniversary of WWE's "Black Wednesday." The same day in 2020 saw multiple releases from the company, including Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, and Sarah Logan.